MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, the MSI notebook …

MSIthe innovative manufacturer of notebook for gaming, e Mercedes-AMG present a co-branded notebook dedicated to motorsport enthusiasts. Called MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsportthe notebook was born from the common passion for technology and for the craftsmanship of every detail.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport notebook showcased at Computex 2023

Made in a limited edition and exhibited as a world premiere at Computex 2023, the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Stealth 16 notebook unites luxury and high performance. The elegant selenite gray colour, the exclusive AMG diamond pattern and the magnesium-aluminum alloy frame help conjure up an iconic image, which pays homage to the Mercedes-AMG racing cars.

fans of motor racing they will be fascinated by the presence of the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logo on the top cover and other parts of the computer, which adds another touch of style to the exclusive design of this notebook.

However, the qualities of the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Stealth 16 do not stop at the aesthetic aspect, but also concern its uncompromising performance, which make it also ideal for gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a notebook with top performance.

Equipped with powerful Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 40 series processors, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport allows you to play the game extremely smooth and immersive. The 4K 16:10 OLED display and the cutting-edge technologies it is equipped with make it a perfect notebook for those who do not want to give up anything.

Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is also equipped with a matching accessory pack and featuring both companies’ trademarks, including a mouse, mousepad, USB flash drive, and stylish carrying case.

“For us, ‘luxury gaming’ is not just about playing big”, he has declared Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President & General Manager Notebook BU di MSI. “It also means being amazed by the exceptional build quality and sophisticated design of a notebook, which together convey the aesthetic of luxury”.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsportcommented: “It was crucial for us to find a partner who shared our values ​​and ambitions. MSI, a leading brand in the technology and gaming industry, has proven to be the perfect partner, also by virtue of their commitment to innovation and their passion for high performance products”.

The Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Stealth 16 notebook will also be on sale in Italy from the month of September 2023.