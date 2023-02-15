MSI unveils the first RTX 40 Series laptops

MSI has now officially pulled back the curtain on a slew of new laptops that will be joining its lineup. The series will all have RTX 40 Series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel HX CPUs, with each device currently available for pre-order. As for what these laptops are, here’s a quick overview of each.

Stealth 16 Studio 和 Stealth 14 Studio

Available in Pure White and Star Blue, the two models feature an aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis and weigh less than 2kg. The 14-inch version has MSI Vapor Chamber cooling design, known as“One of the most powerful 14-inch laptops on the planet”.

Despite the naming convention for the two new models, the Stealth range will be available in 14in, 15.6in, 16in and 17.3in models, with the 14in and 16in systems coming to the UK later this month starting at £1999 and £2399 GBP.

Titan GT77 HX

This will be one of the most powerful laptops in MSI’s lineup and will have an i9-13980HX CPU and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It will also have the world‘s first 4K/144Hz MiniLED display on a laptop, and with all that in mind, the Titan GT77 HX now retails from £5,299.

Raider Series

The entire Raider range is being upgraded with a new sports car-inspired chassis and will even feature a new matrix light bar. Raider GE68 HX will also add an additional Smart TouchPad, which puts the most frequently used hotkeys and functions on the touchpad, making it more convenient.

The Raider range will be available in 17in and 16in versions and will retail for £2499, with the Raider GE68 HX starting at £2899.

Cyborg 15

Aimed to be the ultimate everyday gaming laptop, the new laptop is said to feature a translucent chassis design that lets you see inside its mechanics. It launches in the UK later this month and will be one of the most affordable models around at around £1249-£1399.

Creator Z Series

The content creator-friendly range of devices is also being updated with the latest technology and hardware, even MSI’s Vapor Chamber cooling solution. It will also offer better support for the MSI Pen 2, which is due to launch in the UK sometime this year.

Prestige Series

The Prestige range is expanding with a new model called the Prestige 13 Evo. This will weigh less than 1kg and will come with a 75Whrs battery.

The full Prestige range will be available in a range of sizes and retails from £1399, starting at £1499 for the 13 Evo model and £1499 for the 16 Evo model.

Modern Series

Finally, the Modern range is getting some new color variants to choose from, which will go on sale in the UK later this year, with specifications and prices yet to be confirmed.