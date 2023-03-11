The most well-known mechanical keyboard is that the variety of “shafts” brings a completely different user experience. Compared with the common membrane keyboard, it has a lot of personality, and this is the main reason why many players love it and cannot extricate themselves. . Mechanical keyboard switches have different characteristics, and each has different fans, especially the green switch, which has a solid feedback and a clear sense of pressing steps, which is the favorite of many people. The sound is even more fascinating.

In order to meet the needs of “feel-friendly” gamers, gaming giant MSI launched the brand-new gaming mechanical keyboard MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC RED for the first time last year with its own switch MSI SONIC RED featuring “ultra-light trigger force and linear feel”. Afterwards, this year, the MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, which continues the design and functionality of the previous generation but adopts the new “MSI SONIC BLUE” switch body, will be launched this year. No matter whether players are engaged in games or daily typing, they are more invincible!

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE adopts the standard 109-key configuration, and the matching MSI SONIC BLUE own switch adopts the setting of 3.5 mm key travel, 1.4 mm trigger travel and 45g trigger force. Compared with the common blue switch, MSI SONIC BLUE The trigger distance of finger pressing is shorter, which can minimize the burden of long-term finger operation, and the trigger force is equivalent to the standard of the general red axis, allowing players to respond to the fast input required by the game without any effort. The 6+N key anti-ghosting key design is also used to avoid signal conflicts or key trigger failures that may be caused by too fast “hand speed” during fierce battles.

In terms of appearance and style, MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE continues the previous frameless minimalist style. It comes with a moderately soft and hard ergonomic memory foam hand rest, which can greatly enhance the user experience, and the unique ClearCaps semi-permeable keycap design matches each key. The RGB Mystic Light backlight successfully creates a full e-sports atmosphere, not to mention the multimedia control keys/knobs on the upper right corner of the keyboard are the finishing touch.

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE Features preview



MSI Sonic BLUE lightweight blue switch is adopted, the trigger stroke is only 1.4mm, and the trigger force is only 45g, which greatly reduces finger fatigue and brings a brisk tapping experience

Unique MSI ClearCaps keycaps with transparent edges for better RGB lighting effects

Standard media control keys and volume control knob for instant volume adjustment and quick mute

The keyboard bottom case is made of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy material, which combines sturdiness and lightweight appeal

The X-shaped cable slot at the bottom can hide the cables in the lower cover of the keyboard, keeping the desktop tidy

Comes with a high-quality ergonomic memory foam hand rest, which can evenly distribute the pressure on the hands and reduce the burden

There are 12 preset RGB lighting modes, which can be switched directly through the keyboard, and can be used with MSI Center to customize the effect, and store up to three settings in the keyboard

Support Mystic Light, players can freely match up to 16 million lighting colors to create a unique personal style

6 + N anti-collision ghost key function, which can automatically switch between 6-key and N-key mode according to the number of current key triggers to avoid signal conflict or trigger failure

Unboxing and experience sharing

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE is a full-size 109-key design. In addition to gaming applications, the complete Jiugong numeric keypad is also very suitable for daily digital input and document processing. The borderless design of the keyboard body also allows the size to be further reduced. It does not take up much space on the desktop. In addition, the keyboard cover is made of aerospace-grade all-aluminum alloy, which is not only lightweight but also has good durability.

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE also uses MSI’s unique ClearCaps translucent keycaps (the surroundings of the keycaps are transparent), which not only makes the RGB Mystic Light lighting effect of each key more prominent, but also allows players to see through different light colors and dynamic lighting effects The matching creates a richer and more diverse visual style.

Talking about the biggest feature of MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE, it is definitely MSI SONIC BLUE’s unique experience of “light trigger, clear feedback feel” of its own blue switch. Not only the total stroke of the button, but also the trigger stroke have been reduced, and the trigger is only 45g The strength can also match the fluency of commercially available red switch mechanical keyboards, but at the same time, you can enjoy the clearer paragraph feel and crisp percussion sound of the green switch, and the burden on the fingers after long-term use is also more significantly reduced.

In addition, MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE has also made significant upgrades for the user experience in many small details. For example, the upper right corner of the keyboard provides independent multimedia button functions. Players can intuitively control music playback, pause and switch tracks. The large-sized volume control knob can also quickly adjust the system volume, and achieve “one-button mute”. The control is indeed quite intuitive and easy. The great thing is that the original MSI factory also comes with a set of ergonomic memory foam hand rests that feel good. Not only does it have excellent support, but the smooth surface also provides an excellent skin-friendly feeling. When using the keyboard for a long time It can avoid the soreness of the wrist caused by being suspended or placed directly on the table.

Considering the messy wires that are most criticized by wired keyboards, MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE can freely set the outlet direction of the keyboard itself, and the bottom of the keyboard and palm rest are also thoughtfully planned “X-shaped cable slots” for players to connect peripheral cables. Hidden in the lower cover of the keyboard, completely get rid of the tangled and messy situation of wires.

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC built-in RGB Lighting display



MSI Center to integrate Mystic Light Quickly customize dazzling lighting effects



In addition to switching the preset twelve lighting effects directly through the shortcut keys on the keyboard, GK71 SONIC BLUE also supports the MSI Center on the MSI computer side with the Mystic Light module to customize the lighting effects you want, bringing more applications to players elasticity.

Summary: Feel the reaction speed of the red switch and the out-and-out fun of the green switch!

When MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC RED was launched last year, the “world‘s lightest” MSI SONIC RED’s own red switch impressed people with its excellent lightness and response speed. This year, MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE once again upgraded the “feel” Brought into the field of the green switch, it truly realizes the “response speed like the red switch”, but you can feel the clear sense of passage and crisp sound unique to the green switch when you press it with your fingers, and the rhythm that comes with high-speed input is even more complete. Satisfying the so-called “sensory stimulation” is one of the greatest pleasures that the Green Axis brings to users.

In addition to the unique new switch feel, MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE also inherits all the advantages of the previous design, including a relatively simpler, compact and textured appearance, well-crafted MSI ClearCaps translucent keycaps and Mystic Light RGB lighting The perfect fit of the effect maximizes the gaming qualities of the keyboard to the extreme. At the same time, it also considers the needs of actual use in details, including the accompanying ergonomic memory foam hand rest, and the peripheral connection lines at the bottom of the keyboard. The stored X-shaped cable slot and the independent control buttons/knobs for conveniently controlling multimedia audio add a lot of points to the actual experience.

On the whole, MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC BLUE is a set of gaming mechanical keyboards specially designed for “sensory” players. It not only has an extremely gorgeous appearance, but also has complete functions. It will definitely let you fully experience the blue switch The most fascinating and unique charm! Of course, those who are afraid of noise can also choose the same MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC RED!