MSI Z790 motherboard teaser will be released on 9/27

MSI posted a few photos of the motherboard assembly on Twitter. Although the photo does not indicate the detailed model number to indicate which chipset, but in the lower left corner of one of the motherboards, we zoomed in on the pattern next to the CMOS battery. After that, the words “MPG Z790 EDGE WIFI DDR4” can be seen vaguely.

The next-generation Z790 chipset motherboard will debut with Intel’s 13th-generation processors. The core codenamed “Raptor Lake” 13th-generation processors should also support DDR4 memory from the photos I’ve seen so far. The budget for a new machine doesn’t need to be so high! In addition, the Z790 also supports the 12th generation “Alder Lake” processors.

Although the original tweet on Twitter has been deleted, foreign media said that the release date of the Z790 will be on September 27th! And this day happens to be the same as the launch time of AMD Ryzen 7000 series. Will the two be on the same stage? Let us continue to watch it at the end of the month!

