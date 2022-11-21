Intel’s 13th generation CPUs have been warmly welcomed since their launch, but just like the previous generation, Z790 motherboards are the only platform that supports overclocking capabilities, while B660 users are excluded, however MSI has a special BIOS that allows users to regain The ability to overclock Intel Raptor Lake unlocked the CPU on its B660M Mortar Max WIFI motherboard.



Why this news is big news for existing MSI B660M Mortar MAX WIFI motherboard users. When Intel launched its 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs, they could only be overclocked on Z790 or Z690 motherboards. Mainstream B660-series motherboard owners are unable to overclock the latest chips due to BIOS lock, although clock generation is supported on some models. But in the following screenshot you can notice that BCLK can be adjusted to 125 MHz:



Basically users can only go up to 102.9MHz (BCLK), but MSI has a special BIOS that allows users to easily override this limit. The special BIOS is E7D97IMS.123U24 and can be downloaded directly from our cloud hosting link below (you can also download it from the Google Drive link here).

With the default BIOS, the CPU will only support BCLK frequencies of 102.9MHz or 5.25GHz, so if you use any frequency higher than that BCLK, the motherboard will revert to an older version of the CPU microcode (which will not support 13th generation CPUs ).



However, with a special BIOS, the MSI B660M Mortar MAX WIFI motherboard can reach a maximum of 113MHz BCLK, allowing Intel Core i5-13600K CPU to reach 5.76GHz P-Core and 4.40GHz E-Core frequency. This is a +660MHz P-Core and a +500MHz E-Core clocked at 1.25V.

Although the voltage is slightly higher, users can even exceed the 5.8GHz P-Core and 4.44GHz E-Core, which is indeed impressive. But performance starts to drop at 115MHz as the CPU hits TjMax, but it does post 5.86GHz P-Core and 4.48GHz E-Core clocks.

source