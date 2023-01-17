Home Technology MSI’s new model graphics card RTX 4090 SUPRIM X CLASSIC 24G Cooling module continues to be used and then updated?
MSI's new model graphics card RTX 4090 SUPRIM X CLASSIC 24G Cooling module continues to be used and then updated?

MSI’s new model graphics card RTX 4090 SUPRIM X CLASSIC 24G Cooling module continues to be used and then updated?

MSI has launched a new model of the RTX 4090 “SUPRIM X CLASSIC 24G” graphics card, but this model has no special improvements compared to the RTX 4090 SUPRIM X, but replaced the heat dissipation mold with the same style as the RTX 30 SUPRIM series.

The picture on the left is the flagship model RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 24G, which uses Tri Frozr 3S cooling module with vapor chamber and Torx Fan 5.0 fan. Thermal module and Torx 4.0 fan.

Although it uses the heat dissipation module of the previous generation, I believe that there is no need to worry about the heat dissipation performance. After all, you can know that the RTX 40 series graphics card is much cooler than the RTX 30 series. But so far “RTX 4090 SUPRIM X CLASSIC 24G” can only be seen on the official website in China, and this model has not been seen on the official website of MSI in Taiwan.

