Msn Login and first access: how does it work?

Before seeing how to do the login a MSNit is right to briefly dwell on the history of this brand, and then arrive at what is today a highly visited information portal, which offers an enormous variety of content.

MSN is the acronym for The Microsoft Networkborn on August 24, 1995 as an online service and Internet Service provider, simultaneously with the launch of the Windows 95 operating system.

It is a set of internet services offered by Microsoft, whose success was mainly due to the free instant messaging client which, in the initial version, was called MSN, and subsequently became known as Windows Live Messenger.

The latter was available on Windows XP, Vista, 7, Server 2008, as well as on Windows Mobile, Android and iOS, until 2012. Starting from the following year, Microsoft decided to discontinue support and converge the features on Skype.

Today the name “MSN” is used to indicate the portal Msn.comwhich offers several opportunities.

In particular, it is possible to access information and entertainment content on: news, sports, travel, gaming, money, gossip, cooking and much more.

Furthermore, by carrying out the login MSN you can quickly access some of Microsoft’s services.

If you want to access the Microsoft service offering you can type “Msn login o Msn sign” within any search engine, to be redirected to the official MSN website.

Alternatively, you can type directly msn.com in your browser’s address bar.

On the main screen, click on the little man icon at the top right, then in the next window you can log in to MSN.

What can you do after MSN login?

After logging in, using your Microsoft account, you will be able to consult special sections and contents of the site, and have direct access to services.

For example, instead of typing “msn access email” in a search engine, just click on the icon Outlook.com to be redirected to the Hotmail email service, now known as Outlook mail live.

Furthermore, by logging in to MSN, you can quickly consult all the Microsoft services come:

Office 365;

OneDrive;

OneNote;

Skype;

Mappe.

A quick and easy way to have immediate access to your favorite service, at any time.

Without a doubt, the greatest convenience is given by the possibility of being able to immediately access your email inbox, without further login.

In fact, after entering your data account Microsoft su MSNjust a simple click is enough open the Hotmail email.

Obviously, all this is only valid if you use a PC browser; if you choose to use applications, the services on your smartphone will work separately and will require a single login.

Furthermore, you can also quickly access the web version of Skype, which provides all the PC app functionality and mobile devices, including video calls and meetings.

Also in this case, just click on the service icon to log in immediately.

