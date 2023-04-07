Just under a month to go MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, whose official nominations were announced today. The awards ceremony will be staged Sunday 7 May, live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The management of the evening will be entrusted to Drew Barrymorewhich will reward the most successful films and series of the last year.
Fans will vote, with voting which is open from today until 18:00 on Monday 17 April are vote.mtv.com. For Italy it will be possible to follow the ceremony on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) come on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704), on the night of Sunday 7 May. The next day, Monday 8 May, the rerun will be broadcast from 21.00 on MTV and from 22.00 on MTV Music. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch the show on demand.
Leading the film nomination chart at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 we find Top Gun: Maverick, Nope e Scream VI. Instead, they stand out among the TV series Stranger Things, The Last of Us e The White Lotus.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: here are all the nominations
BEST MOVIE
BEST SHOW
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer — Nope
- Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
BEST VILLAIN
- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear — Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos)
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer – Nope
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
BEST DUO
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
BEST HOST
- Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
