WhatsApp has been supporting use on multiple devices for a long time. But tablets and smartphones have so far been excluded. This is about to change soon.

WhatsApp is slowly but surely implementing more and more features that users have been waiting for for a long time. The chats can now be taken with you when you switch from Android to iPhone – or vice versa. Users can also edit messages after they have been sent. However, a particularly popular feature is the use of WhatsApp on two or more smartphones. This should finally become reality.

WhatsApp introduces “companion mode” for smartphones

Specifically, this is the new “companion mode”. Messenger has already tested this in an earlier beta version – but only with tablets. With the beta version (2.22.24.18) for Android, the function came for smartphones for the first time. Now the messenger has finally rolled out the function for all Android beta users – an almost certain sign that the feature will come soon.

This allows users to be logged in to their WhatsApp account on up to four devices at the same time. Companion mode is available when setting up a new Android smartphone with the latest WhatsApp beta. There, a QR code can be called up via the three-point menu, which is used to link to other devices.

The multi-device use of WhatsApp has clear advantages. Not only are messages and files synchronized across all devices and can therefore be accessed from anywhere at any time. The function also has a practical side effect. Because users can now also send messages and files to themselves. If you start a new chat, your own number will appear at the top under the contacts.

So far, the “companion mode” can only be found in the beta version for Android smartphones. It is not yet clear when the beta for iOS will follow.

Activate WhatsApp multi-device use

According to WhatsApp, the function is currently still in beta status. This means that the messenger can still make optimizations. Nevertheless, all users who want to can already try out the multi-device use of WhatsApp. Provided you have the latest version of the app installed. The function can be found in the settings under “Linked devices”. Unlike WhatsApp Web, it is not necessary for the smartphone connected to WhatsApp to be permanently online in order to be able to see the chats on the connected devices. Instead, it is sufficient to actively use the paired smartphone at least once within 14 days.

As WhatsApp writes on its information page for multi-device use, up to four devices can be paired with the messenger, but only one other device can be used in parallel with the smartphone. As with WhatsApp Web, registration is still via QR code. Messages, media and calls continue to be end-to-end encrypted.

Sources