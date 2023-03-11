“Resident Evil 4”, which is scheduled to be released on March 24, recently released a trial version to support PlayStation, Xbox and PC, allowing players to face the scary villagers and chainsaw men in the past. The battle system of the remake has been improved, and the mid-level RTX 3050 is smooth enough to play.

The special experience version is set in a certain “disturbing village” that Leon stepped into at the beginning of the game, which is an impressive place for fans of the original. The story performance has also been rearranged, with a feeling of “nostalgia without losing newness”. It is expected to meet the villagers. Knife and physical skills are the core of this episode. In particular, new actions such as “parry” have been added to the knife action. Press it in time to have the effect of blocking and repelling. Due to the improved image quality, the performance has a bloody feel similar to the second-generation remake, and it is more enjoyable to play in an environment that supports 4K HDR display.

The PC Steam version of the game already supports ray tracing rendering, AMD FSR upscaling and other settings. With the latest Radeon RX 7900 XTX at the highest 4K ray tracing quality, it can maintain nearly 80FPS at native resolution rendering. Switching to the more general GF RTX 3050, it can also match the 1080p balanced image quality with the FSR2 high image quality, with a stable 60fps effect.

《Resident Evil 4》