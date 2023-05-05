Multi-platform “World Tree Labyrinth Ⅰ·Ⅱ·Ⅲ HD REMASTER” Traditional Chinese version Taiwan region early purchase bonus released! | New headlines-TheHubNews

The remastered version of the classic labyrinth RPG series game “World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER” produced by Atlus is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam on June 1, 2023 (Thursday). To warm up the sale, Shiya Co., Ltd. will launch an early purchase bonus. This time the bonus is “Multifunctional touch ink pen (with pen case)”. The number is limited. Fans of the World Tree series can use this bonus to draw maps in the game and enjoy the fun of making exclusive maps. In addition, this “Multifunctional Touch Ink Pen (with pen case)” can also be used as a general pen and Don’t miss out on such a multi-functional special code for mobile phone holders!

【Special information】

◆ Early purchase special canon : Multifunctional touch ink pen (with pen case)

※Multi-functional touch ink pen length: about 14cm, pen case about 16cm.

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree” is a 3D maze RPG. You can freely choose adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, conquer the unknown maze that is rumored to have a huge treasure sleeping in it, and expand while drawing your own map. A big adventure. 3 kinds of adventures and dungeons that become more beautiful and easy to play in “Yekkai no Maze I・II・III HD REMASTER” are waiting for you.

Promotional video:https://youtu.be/vBuviUkOUfc

Official website:https://asia.sega.com/sq123/cht/

■World Tree’s LabyrinthⅠ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ HD REMASTER：Key Feature①

HD Ported version of the image has become more vivid and detailed!

This work enhances the image of the original version sold on the Nintendo DS platform for high-definition high-definition images. With the more detailed drawing in the maze, the characters and facilities that embellish the adventure, and the illustrations of the monsters that block the way, etc., have all been adjusted and polished to make the world view at that time more vivid.

In addition, the special effects of the battle have also been enhanced, so you can enjoy more realistic battles.

■World Tree’s LabyrinthⅠ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ HD REMASTER：Key Feature②

Adjust the system interface to make it easier to play

・Add difficulty

“PICNIC” that beginners can rest assured, “BASIC” that wants to enjoy adventure leisurely, and “EXPERT” that is suitable for experienced adventurers (original difficulty), you can choose to play from the above difficulty options. You can also change it on the setting screen during the game, and choose the difficulty you like for adventure.

・Selectable map drawing mode

Drawing a map supports two methods: “touch the screen to draw a map” and “use only the controller to operate”. You can also make detailed settings on the setting screen, so please draw the map in the way you like.

・Easier to draw maps automatically

Enhanced automatic map drawing function, which can automatically record the passing ground and walls. Even adventurers who are mapping for the first time can have peace of mind!

・Increase the storage field

The number of storage slots has been increased to 9! Use a variety of teams to explore the maze and leave more story records.

・The freedom of character creation has been greatly improved

The appearance of adventurers can also be chosen from other jobs! Freely create adventurers who are not limited by occupations, and form your exclusive team to conquer the maze.

・A function to check the status of the team

It becomes possible to check the strengthening or weakening status of all team members at a glance during battle. Grasp the status of the team as soon as possible and plan the next step.

・NewDICTIONARYFunction

The “DICTIONARY” function has been added to query monster information during battle. Fully plan the battle and challenge the powerful enemy!

・Supports online play for grand voyage missions

Now you can conduct grand voyage missions or trade with adventurers from all over the world. Please enjoy the fun of communicating with various adventurers on the vast sea!

※The grand voyage mission is a unique function of “Maze of the World Tree III: Visitor of the Star Sea HD REMASTER”.

■World Tree’s LabyrinthⅠ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ HD REMASTER：Key Feature③

Newly drawn occupation illustration types added

In “The Labyrinth of the World Tree”, players can set the occupations of the adventurers, and while developing their skills, they can use their skills to take risks. In this HD porting version, all occupations will be drawn by Yuji Hinata, the character designer of the “Yggertree Labyrinth” series, with 1 new illustration each, and a total of 24 new illustrations will be added for the 3 games.

In addition, in the past, you could only choose from “4 types of illustrations assigned to each occupation”, but now you can choose from 5 types of illustrations. Veteran adventurers can also challenge the maze with new companions.

※The newly added job illustrations are expected to be released on platforms such as the official fan club.

[Added new illustrations]

【Witch Doctor】 (Excerpt from “The Labyrinth of the World Tree II: The Holy Grail of Kings HD REMASTER”) 【Prince / Queen】

(Excerpt from “The Labyrinth of the World Tree III: Visitor of the Star Sea HD REMASTER”) 【warrior】 (Excerpt from “The Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER”)

■Early Purchase Bonus “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ HD REMASTER” boxed version and download version (3 sets) will come with a bonus DLC “ATLUS Collaborative Adventurer Illustration Pack” that can change the appearance of team members into characters from ATLUS works Free download for a limited time as an early purchase bonus. Please seize the opportunity to enter the mobile phone and challenge the maze with your favorite characters!

▼Contents of “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

【DLC: Labyrinth of the World TreeHD REMASTER ATLUSCooperation adventurer illustration]

・Ringo (“Soulbreaker 2”) ・JOKER (“Persona 5”)

【DLC: Labyrinth of the World TreeⅡ Holy Grail of KingsHD REMASTER ATLUSCooperation adventurer illustration]

・Human Shura (“Shin Megami Tensei III NOCTURNE”) ・Bear (“Persona 4”)

【DLC: Labyrinth of the World TreeⅢ Visitor of the StarsHD REMASTER ATLUSCooperation adventurer illustration]

・Soubi (“Shin Megami Tensei V”) ・Aegis (“Persona 3”)

