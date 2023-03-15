Home Technology Multiplayer mecha farm simulation “Light Year Frontier” Alien planet machine armor farming + defending the farm, pre-ordered on Steam within the year | 4Gamers
Multiplayer mecha farm simulation "Light Year Frontier" Alien planet machine armor farming + defending the farm, pre-ordered on Steam within the year

Multiplayer mecha farm simulation "Light Year Frontier" Alien planet machine armor farming + defending the farm, pre-ordered on Steam within the year

The second season of NETFLIX’s “Love x Death x Robot” has a short animation “Suit”, which describes a group of pioneer farmers using homemade mechs to farm on alien planets, and at the same time have to defend their homes against endless invasion of alien bugs. This concept has become a game. It is the new work of Mecha Farm released last year, “Lightyear Frontier”, which is expected to be available on Steam in 2023.

“Light Year Frontier” is a farm management simulation game released by Frame Break, a Swedish team in Schefferd last year. The theme is to allow players to play the role of farmers who can operate mechs and build their own farms on an ecologically rich alien planet.

According to the developer, this mecha can do a lot of things. Basically, farmers don’t need to pick up axes or pickaxes to cut wood and quarry rocks. A mecha can do everything for you, and it’s very easy.

Players can customize and express their own style of farming machines with a wide variety of unique parts to improve machine performance and change the way it operates.

Harvested resources can be used to build buildings, and don’t forget important precious metals, which can help make more precision-processed devices or facilities. At the same time, the official also encourages players to take a look at this beautiful planet.

It is worth mentioning that the official emphasizes that although this is a resource-rich planet, because the climate will continue to change due to seasons, players have to carefully manage the relationship with the surrounding ecosystem. If resources are over-consumed, wild animals with no choice You can only come to eat the crops you have planted so hard.

See also  Graffiti, exploration and homelessness "SLUDGE LIFE" on Switch Steam and Epic Game simultaneously open download-Technology

In addition, there will be mysterious alien ruins in the game, so this farm game also combines the fun of exploration.

Although building a farm is a matter for one person, “Light Year Frontier” can also invite up to 3 friends to your planet, and in the game, you can join an interstellar community composed of different planets, explore novel worlds with the help of scanning satellites, and Become friends with alien neighbors.

According to the official announcement, because the development team wants to further polish the mecha and farm content in the game “Light Year Frontier”, the originally scheduled spring early access time has been postponed. The current release date is still undecided, but those who are interested in being a mecha farmer on an alien planet Friends, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam first.

