Technology

Music and exercise: What do you listen to?

Tomorrow I start going to the gym. I’ll start running next week. How many times have we repeated or heard these phrases? Unfortunately, literally finding the strength and motivation to start exercising is always the biggest obstacle. The right music, however, could be the right help for us.

A research published on the pages of theInternational Journal of Sport Management and Marketing it sheds light on the effect that music has on people who play sports and attend gyms or fitness facilities, providing useful insights not only for everything that revolves around the concept of “health” but also for the wellness industry.

The international study, conducted by researchers Antonio S. Williams and Zack P. Pedersen of Indiana University, USA, and Byungik Park of Dongguk University, South Korea, shows how different types of music, chosen by you train or from the structure itself, influence emotional and cognitive responses of those who frequent these environments.

In fact, starting from the assumption that external stimuli such as music can have such an effect on people, the authors of the study tried to understand if music could be motivational and performance in the context of exercise.

Three important findings emerged from the research. First of all, study participants who chose their own music were much more motivated ​​in their businesses than those whose music was selected by the facility. And this figure is almost self-evident because personal tastes are in any case a fundamental fact to take into account.

Secondly, the perception of whether the music was motivational or not it directly affected the emotional state of gym users. Finally, the emotional and cognitive impact of music (entertainment) directly influenced customers’ overall satisfaction with their experience.

These would seem obvious and obvious results but understanding, scientifically, the motivational power of music and its impact on human emotions could help to optimize the environment in which sport is practicedimproving the overall experience.

By the way, did you know that physical activity fights depression? Furthermore, in this news we also reveal to you what time it is best to exercise. There are no more excuses.

