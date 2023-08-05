Music could prevent cognitive decline in the elderly

Aging puts a strain on the functionality of the brain. There is a loss of plasticity in the brain and gray matter, where the neurons are located. This phenomenon is called brain atrophy.

It seems to be most affected by working memory, i.e. the brain process that allows us to process information and then manipulate it, in order to perform an action such as, for example, remembering a telephone number and then entering it on the mobile phone keypad. Obviously, this does not apply to all those elderly people who have a brain like that of twenty-five year olds.

However, according to a study conducted by UNIGE, HES-SO Geneva and EPFL, it reveals that playing a musical instrument or listening to a song, can prevent cognitive decline. In order for the study to give definite answers, 132 healthy pensioners were recruited, aged between 62 and 78 and who had never taken music lessons.

“We wanted people whose brains did not yet show any plasticity related to musical learning. In fact, even a brief learning experience in one’s life can leave imprints on the brain, which would have jeopardized our results” – explains a researcher.

The participants were divided into two groups; the former took piano lessons, while the latter followed active listening lessons, focused more on the recognition of instruments and the analysis of musical properties.

After only 6 months from the start of the study, the researchers were able to observe how, in both groups, the result was unique and common: gray matter had increased in four brain regions involved in cognitive functioning, including areas of the cerebellum implicated in working memory.

These results showed that playing an instrument and listening to pieces of music, they promote brain plasticity and cognitive reserve. Soon the researchers would like to verify whether these practices are effective even on people who show mild cognitive impairment.

In the meantime, we can use music not only to bring back old memories but also to keep our brains healthy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

