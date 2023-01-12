With the publication of sales and streaming charts of music by Fimi and GFK in 2022, some interesting data also emerge on the change that has gone through the sector: on the one hand, the streaming segment is consolidating, which in terms of consumption with premium subscriptions is up 23% in volumes, exceeding one and a half billion average weekly plays in our country, while the share of Italian artists who achieved success in the past year is still growing.

For the third consecutive year, the top ten best-selling albums, the core business of the sector, is entirely made up of Italian talents. By way of comparison, the top ten most watched films at the cinema in Italy in 2022 were 100% international blockbusters. The first Italian film is in 13th place according to the Cinetel ranking.

The very young Lazza wins the album race, also receiving an award in NFT format for the first time and Mahmood and Blanco with the Sanremo winning song take first place in the singles. A success that hadn’t happened since the days of Modugno.

Il success of Italian music it is also confirmed by the growth of the market share of the repertoire. In 2021, the top 100 albums consisted of 76% of Italian works, in 2022 we are at 83%. Here too, in comparison, the top 100 cinemas show 19% of Italian films. Between 2013 and 2022, the market share of Italian music rose by 20%.

In 2022, as many as 558 albums (+79 compared to the previous year) have passed the fateful threshold of 10 million streams: belong to 336 artists in total (+34 compared to 2021). This is a surprising departure from the previous decade’s results: in 2012, only 137 albums (corresponding to 92 artists) had exceeded the equivalent threshold of 10,000 copies sold (physical plus download).

Another very significant datum that emerges from the analysis of the past year is the additional one descent of the average age of the artists in the top ten. In 2022 this is around 25 years. In 2021 he was 26, ten years before he was 36. A generational change that has not been seen in any sector of culture and entertainment in Italy. The artists of Generation Z have ridden new technologies, from streaming to social media, conquering large segments of teenagers, revolutionizing musical genres and consumption models.

This change is also the result of massive investments made by record companies in the last few years. Even in the darkest period of the pandemic, companies have continued to do research and development and follow the growth of new artists. The worked too tax credit implemented by successive governments. Today it is possible for companies to recover 30% of part of their investments, and in a highly competitive market where business risk is very high, this tax incentive certainly played a role.

Not to be forgotten then like this market is very diverse: if, on the one hand, streaming and urban music are central to the economy, on the other, the catalog and media such as vinyl are growing, conquering increasingly large segments of the public. A final note on this front cannot fail to mention how Francesco Guccini, with the latest album, Canzoni da Intortoreleased in physical media only, conquered the Christmas top ten and vinyl ended up in sixth place among the best-selling records of the year in this chart. Another face of a constantly evolving sector.