Music startup Oktav wins the City Pitch in Salzburg

The sixth city pitch of the #believeinyourself challenge has been won, seven young companies entered the competition in Salzburg on Wednesday. The nominees from the “Culture, Media & Entertainment” category presented themselves in the Gusswerk Salzburg and competed for one of the coveted final places in Austria’s largest start-up competition from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the start-up service of the Economic Chamber and Trending Topics.

The young company Oktav won at the event in Salzburg. The Linz founders David Kitzmüller and Toni Luong want to shake up the “billion market for sheet music” and have developed a digital subscription model that allows users to access more than 20,000 arrangements for piano for all genres and levels of difficulty. To this end, the founders have also entered into a cooperation with the Universal Music Publishing Group, one of the largest music labels in the world.

“Just a huge pleasure”

“I’m just overjoyed. You walk into the room knowing there are 6 other startups that have done a terrific job and at the end of the day you just have no idea if you’re winning or not. I came here hoping to win. This time I prepared very well with my team because the category motivated me so much to invest time,” says David Kitzmüller, co-founder of Oktav. “In many other startup challenges, the category is defined as nothing but rubbish, but this time it was nice to see that the shoe fits Oktav.”

Oktav will now pitch for the title “Startup of the Year” at the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge on May 24th. The startups REEDuce, Worm Systems, Shopstory, Goldblatt and Holloid have already qualified for the final. Oktav was able to assert itself against the startups hublz, Hochzeits.click, CityRiddler, arplace.io, MovieShots and Papillon (all information about the startups here).

“Various perspectives in the culture, media and event market”

“The decision-making process was a very controversial one because we saw seven projects that often worked with completely different technologies and thus tackled diverse perspectives in the culture, media and event market. The fact that we as a jury are shaped by completely different backgrounds and focuses meant that it was a very mature and constructive discussion,” said jury spokeswoman Nataša Deutinger, Head of Startup Salzburg. The jury particularly praised the pitch, the advanced development of the idea and the business plan.

In addition to Deutinger, the jury also included Martin Kaswurm, Managing Director of Chaka2, Eva Weissenbacher, Chairwoman and founder of Kunsthilfe Salzburg, and Georg Mak, Head of Retail and Business Customers at Salzburger Sparkasse.

In addition to the ticket for the final of the #believeinyourself challenge, Oktav received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as 2 annual licenses each for wîse up, the digital training and further education platform of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

