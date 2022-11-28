Elon Musk accuse Apple that you have stopped advertising on Twitter. He does so in a tweet in which he first writes: “Apple has almost suspended advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” The reference is to the new course imposed by Musk on the social network. A much more permissive moderation policy, a general amnesty for all suspended accounts and the promise that every opinion would find space on the platform.

Then, in a second tweet, he directly calls Apple’s number one into question: “What’s going on Tim Cook?”. At the moment Cook has not responded. Neither Apple has commented on Musk’s allegations.

Back in early November, Musk said Twitter had seen a “massive” drop in revenue, blaming activists for lobbying advertisers. Several companies, including General Mills e Audihave suspended advertising on Twitter since Musk took ownership for 44 billion.

Suspension also decided by General Motors, who however specified that it is a “temporary” decision. But there are hundreds of brands that have decided to stop advertising on social networks. A slowdown in revenues which, according to the Financial Times, could cost up to 5 billion a year.

Social Musk’s Twitter Plan in 12 Slides (Spoiler: It’s Going Well) by Pier Luigi Pisa

November 27, 2022



Apple advertising on Twitter

Apple, according to Reuters reporting data from the Pathmatics observatory, spent about $131,600 on Twitter advertising between November 10 and 16, down from $220,800 spent between October 16 and 22, the week before Musk shut down the acquisition of the social network. The suspicion is that in recent weeks the decline may have accentuated.

In these hours Musk is continuing to tweet against Apple. First he launched a poll in which he asked his followers whether Apple should publish the list of censorship actions taken against its users (301,000 votes in the first 20 minutes).

Idea What is Effective Altruism, the philosophy of a 35-year-old that Musk likes (and Bankman-Fried) by Archangel Rociola

November 26, 2022



Then he accused the company of threatening to remove the Twitter app from its Store, but “without explaining why”. Finally, he pointed the finger at the 30% flat rate that Apple asks companies for purchases made through its store. A raging river of accusations and memes, relaunched by hundreds of thousands of his followers.