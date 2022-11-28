Elon Musk accuses Apple of stopping advertising on Twitter. He does so in a tweet in which he first writes: “Apple has almost suspended advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” Then he directly calls Apple’s number one into question: “What’s going on Tim Cook?”.

Back in early November, Musk said Twitter had seen a “massive” drop in revenue, blaming activists for lobbying advertisers. Several companies, including General Mills and Audi, have suspended Twitter advertising since Musk bought it for $44 billion. Suspension also decided by General Motors, which however specified that it is a “temporary” decision.

Apple advertising on Twitter

Apple, according to Reuters reporting data from the Pathmatics observatory, spent about $131,600 on Twitter advertising between November 10 and 16, down from $220,800 spent between October 16 and 22, the week before Musk shut down the acquisition of the social network. The suspicion is that in recent weeks the decline may have accentuated.

In these hours Musk is continuing to tweet against Apple. First he launched a poll in which he asked his followers whether Apple should publish the list of censorship actions taken against its users (301,000 votes in the first 20 minutes).

Then he accused the company of threatening to remove the Twitter app from its Store, but “without explaining why”. Finally, he pointed the finger at the 30% flat rate that Apple asks companies for purchases made through its store. A raging river of accusations and memes, relaunched by hundreds of thousands of his followers.