Musk announces: “I spoke with Meloni and Sangiuliano. Against Zuckerberg in an epic place”. The minister: “Not in Rome”

The mixed martial arts bout between Elon Musk e Mark Zuckerberg it will take place in Italy. Musk announced this in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) in which he lets it be known that he has spoken with Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Both allegedly granted him an “epic location” for the meeting. For Musk the fight will be held in an environment reminiscent of ancient Rome. Minister Sangiuliano shortly after confirms that it will be held in Italy, but specifies that it will not be held in the capital. And he adds: “We are thinking about how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect and protection of the places”.

In his post, Musk also made it known that “the meeting will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not by the UFC).” The UFC is the association that promotes mixed martial arts tournaments in the United States. “The livestream will be on this platform (X, formerly Twitter, ed) and on Meta. All that will be framed will be ancient Rome, therefore nothing modern”, he added.

Musk: “We will respect Italy’s past and present”

To do so, Musk writes: “I spoke with the Italian Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture. They agreed on an epic location. Everything that will be done will be respectful of Italy’s past and present”. The money from the meeting, he finally writes, “will go to charity”. From what has emerged in recent weeks, the meeting could take place on August 26 in Rome. The place was initially thought to be the Colosseum. But the Circus Maximus could also be a possible scenario. After Sangiuliano’s denial, however, other hypotheses have begun to come forward. The main ones that are filming in these hours are the Arena of Verona and that of Pompeii.

It all happened within hours. Only yesterday the American media reported that the president of the UFC, Dana Whitehe allegedly told several of his acquaintances that he had spoken to the minister Sangiuliano the possibility of organizing a meeting between Musk and Zuckerberg at the Colosseum in Rome. White, shortly after Musk and Zuckerberg promised battle, immediately declared his desire to be involved in the event. And it seems that he is continuing with his intentions of him. White allegedly said that he spoke with Sangiuliano last August 7 at Mike Tyson. The two are great friends. But only yesterday the news was leaked to the press.

Sangiuliano: “The fight will not be held in Rome”

Minister Sangiuliano confirms the conversation with Musk. But on the meeting place he makes some clarifications. “I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk, we talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are discussing how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, respecting and fully protecting the places. It will not be held in Rome,” he wrote in a note. “But above all, a large sum, many millions of euros, is expected to be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to combat diseases affecting children”, he adds.

