Musk announces: “I spoke with Meloni and Sangiuliano. The fight with Zuckerberg will take place in Rome.”

The mixed martial arts match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Rome. Elon Musk himself confirmed this on Twitter who said he had spoken to Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, who would have granted him an “epic location” in the historic center of Rome. At the moment there is no confirmation from the Italian institutions.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s (non-UFC) foundations,” Musk wrote on his Twitter profile. The UFC is the association representing mixed martial arts tournaments in the United States. “The livestream will be on this platform (X, formerly Twitter, ed) and on Meta. All that will be framed will be ancient Rome, therefore nothing modern”, he added.

To do so, Musk writes: “I spoke with the Italian Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture. They agreed on an epic location. Everything that will be done will be respectful of Italy’s past and present”. The money from the meeting, he finally writes, “will go to war veterans”. From what has emerged in recent weeks, the meeting could take place on August 26 in Rome. The place was initially thought to be the Colosseum. But the Circus Maximus could also be a possible scenario.

Yesterday, as reported by the American media, the president of the UFC, Dana White, had declared that he had spoken with Minister Sangiuliano about the possibility of organizing a meeting between Musk and Zuckerberg at the Colosseum in Rome. The two recently squared off on social media, expressing their desire to fight against each other. White was quick to declare his desire to get involved, and appears to have gone his own way, telling Mike Tyson on Wednesday (August 9) that he spoke with Sangiuliano’s team about the potential fight.