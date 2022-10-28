“The bird is free,” he tweeted just before six in the morning, a clear reference to the logo of the social network of which he bought 100% of the share package for 44 billion dollars. At the moment there is little official about what he wants to do with it, and very little has leaked so far. But in fact today begins the new era of Twitter.

A platform for free speech

In the past few weeks, there have been several rumors about Musk’s plans. The entrepreneur has declared that he wants to make social media the platform of free speech, where humanity can express itself without censorship, but where there will still be stakes for the contents that can be published. It is unclear how Musk will accomplish all of this.

More than talking about future plans for Twitter, the last few months have been engulfed by a bitter legal battle that arose after Musk decided in June to cancel the agreement to acquire the social network signed at the end of April. A sudden afterthought. Motivated by Musk’s belief that bots (fake accounts) on Twitter are many more than those reported by the platform (5%). An important question, because it is only from the number of real accounts that the value of the social network can be determined. Because it’s for real accounts that advertisers pay for ads. Then, in early October. A new rethink. And the confirmation that he would have bought the social network, within the terms agreed five months earlier.

The fight against fake accounts

It is therefore no coincidence that among the first objectives that Musk has set for Twitter is the cleaning of the platform from bots. But even here there are few details at the moment on the plan to make social a cleaner platform. However, some certainty has emerged in recent weeks, but on other fronts. Musk announced a staff reduction of 7,500 people, panicking nearly two-thirds of Twitter workers. Many doubts remain about the business model that Musk has designed for his Twitter.

Creating a “Super app”: X

Musk in early October, after reconfirming his willingness to buy the social network, said he wanted to make a “Super app”. Able to integrate different services. Social, payments, media, ecommerce. One app for everything. Elon Musk wants to transform Twitter. And the model will be that of the Asian super apps. Tesla’s number one has revealed little else about his design. But the purchase of the company, reconfirmed yesterday in the terms agreed in April (44 billion), will be aimed at accelerating the creation of what will be called ‘X’. The creation of a super app has been a big tech regulatory ideal for years. Many have tried. Nobody succeeded. In the West at least. In Asia they have already established themselves as a natural evolution of social media.

The most popular of these apps is the Chinese WeChat. Owned by the giant Tencent, it is used by a billion people and is worth about 85 billion. To understand what WeChat does, we need to imagine a service capable of integrating what Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, PayPal and services like Uber and Deliveroo do in a single app.

To call it a social network is an understatement. WeChat is a giant of fintech, technologies applied to finance and payments; it is the main platform for enjoying shows; it is the first source of information in China; is an ideal showcase for companies. Translated: a cornucopia of assets for every sector of the digital economy. Musk might try to make Twitter something like this. At the moment the only certainty is that it will be called X. A letter that marked his luck.

The reassurance to advertisers

In the months following the launch of the takeover bid, Musk said he wanted to free social media from advertising. And the social network currently owes 90% of its revenue to advertising. Then yesterday, in the late afternoon, Musk tried to reassure advertisers: “I believe in advertising, in the good one, in the one capable of letting people know about solutions to their problems”.

Meanwhile, yesterday Musk, just entered Twitter’s San Francisco office, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal affairs and policy Vijaya Gadde. She accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform. Sources tell Reuter that Agrawal and Segal were at Twitter’s San Francisco office at the time the deal was closed. And they would be escorted out on Musk’s direction.