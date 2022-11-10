Home Technology Musk cancels smart working on Twitter and warns: “Disastrous economic picture”
Technology

Musk cancels smart working on Twitter and warns: “Disastrous economic picture”

by admin
Musk cancels smart working on Twitter and warns: “Disastrous economic picture”

In his first email to Twitter employees, Elon Musk announced the end of smartworking. Remote work will no longer be allowed and employees must be in the office “at least 40 hours a week”. In fact, all the working hours of the workers of the social network.

A decision already in the air, but now official. Musk in the letter underlines the difficulties of the moment: “The economic situation that lies ahead is disastrous, especially for a company like ours that depends on advertising in a difficult economic climate”.

Social

Twitter records “never before seen” growth in users. Musk: “I hope the servers don’t melt”

by Arcangelo Rociola

The text of the email, published by various American media, would also contain some references to the company’s future plans. .

Musk, who completed the Twitter purchase two weeks ago for $ 44 billion, has already laid off half his workforce and several senior executives. In recent days he has announced a series of changes for the social network, including the payment of 8 dollars for the subscription to Twitter Blue.

At first Musk had said that employees could still work from home if they wanted to. But in the last few weeks it was understood that things would change.

The case

The Musk Method for Squeezing Employees

by Pier Luigi Pisa

Musk’s move to Twiter reflects what he had already decided for his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Again, 40 hours in the office per week. And those who did not agree could also resign. “If there are extraordinary collaborators for whom this will not be possible, I will judge and approve every single case directly,” the billionaire from Pretoria said at the time. Also for Twitter he has specified to his employees that he will evaluate case by case whether to derogate from the new rules.

See also  iPhone 14 Pro Max outlasts Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra in battery life (and iPhone 14 Pro almost as well)

You may also like

Musk cancels smart working on Twitter and warns:...

The sale of Nft is underway, thus supporting...

This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card...

The new Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a...

Steam “Civilization 6” body 10% off the historically...

The new Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a...

Survival game “Floodland” under climate change comes out...

How to use Mastodon: practical guide for those...

Silent-to-sound HDD Clicker helps you find the old...

How to use Mastodon: practical guide for those...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy