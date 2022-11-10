In his first email to Twitter employees, Elon Musk announced the end of smartworking. Remote work will no longer be allowed and employees must be in the office “at least 40 hours a week”. In fact, all the working hours of the workers of the social network.

A decision already in the air, but now official. Musk in the letter underlines the difficulties of the moment: “The economic situation that lies ahead is disastrous, especially for a company like ours that depends on advertising in a difficult economic climate”.

The text of the email, published by various American media, would also contain some references to the company’s future plans. .

Musk, who completed the Twitter purchase two weeks ago for $ 44 billion, has already laid off half his workforce and several senior executives. In recent days he has announced a series of changes for the social network, including the payment of 8 dollars for the subscription to Twitter Blue.

At first Musk had said that employees could still work from home if they wanted to. But in the last few weeks it was understood that things would change.

Musk’s move to Twiter reflects what he had already decided for his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Again, 40 hours in the office per week. And those who did not agree could also resign. “If there are extraordinary collaborators for whom this will not be possible, I will judge and approve every single case directly,” the billionaire from Pretoria said at the time. Also for Twitter he has specified to his employees that he will evaluate case by case whether to derogate from the new rules.