Musk challenges Whatsapp: for X he wants voice and video calls

New move on X by Elon Musk, who now aims to introduce voice and video calls on the former Twitter platform by launching a direct challenge to Whatsapp. The feature will be available on iPhones and Android phones, as well as Apple PCs and Mac computers, Musk said. It will not be necessary to provide a telephone number, the owner of Space X and Tesla specified, because X is like a “global address book”

The announcement is part of plans to transform Twitter, bought for about 44 billion dollars, into X: an “app for everything”. Universal apps are especially popular in China, where people use WeChat to process all kinds of business, including monetary transactions. With voice and video calls, Musk would enter a market where there are many competitors and with deep-rooted user preferences. Musk did not provide any information on when the feature will be available and whether this new feature would incur additional costs.

