Musk challenges Whatsapp: “On X audio and video calls but no phone numbers”

Elon Musk announces the introduction of audio and video calls on X. The platform purchased in October 2022 (then known as Twitter) will be enriched with these two new services that will bring it into direct competition with Whatsapp, the well-known Meta home app especially as a messaging service. “Video and audio calls are coming to X,” Musk wrote on his profile.

Then a list of functions: “It will be available on iOS, Android, on Mac and PC; no phone numbers will be needed; the rubric will be the same as X. A unique set of factors”. In fact, at the moment there are no apps that offer a similar service. Telegram and Whatsapp need the phone number in order to work. While Musk aims to make X something different.

One step closer to building the all things app. There are still some pieces missing. First of all the introduction of a payment and money transfer service.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

