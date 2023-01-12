Home Technology Musk enters the Guinness Book of Records. His is the biggest financial flop in history
Musk enters the Guinness Book of Records. His is the biggest financial flop in history

Elon Musk enters the Guinness Book of Records. Not for the successes achieved with his companies, but for having broken all the records for the loss of assets in history. The South African entrepreneur, owner of Tesla and sole owner of Twitter, lost about 182 billion dollars in 2022. This according to the most optimistic estimates, because others calculate that the drop in his assets last year was 200 billion.

“Musk’s net worth fell from a peak of $320 billion in 2021 to $138 billion in January 2023, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla’s stock,” reads the organization’s memo. the Guinness, reporting the data obtained from Forbes.

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world

Last December, Musk had to cede the title of richest man in the world to Bernard Arnault, managing director of the Lvmh holding, that of Luis Vuitton. Most of Musk’s fortune is tied up in Tesla stock, the value of which has plunged 65% in a tumultuous 2022, according to the Guinness World Records report. The decline accelerated in October after Musk bought Twitter for around $44bn (£36bn).

Analysts believe weakening demand for new Tesla-brand electric cars, coupled with logistical issues sourcing chips and raw materials, could weigh on new-car deliveries in the near future.

Musk won’t relinquish leadership of Twitter easily. But the problem with him now is Tesla

Shortly after the closing of the last stock section of 2022, Musk tweeted: “Long-term fundamentals are extremely strong. Short-term market madness is unpredictable.”

