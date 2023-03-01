Yet, in addition to being a workaholic, he was also one of its staunchest defenders. But Elon Musk was clearly not enough. In the latest round of layoffs at Twitter, which according to the Wall Street Journal would be equal to 10% of the remaining workforce, now reduced to 2,000 people, there would in fact also be Esther Crawford, a manager who became famous for a photograph that portrayed her wrapped in a sleeping bag while sleeping on the company floor.

04 November 2022



Earlier in November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees as a cost-cutting measure by Elon Musk, following his October purchase of the social media company for $44 billion.

Crawford was the head of the “blue check” project, relating to the paid version of Twitter, and had become famous for having posted a photo while, to buy time, she slept in her office.

She was considered a loyalist of Musk, who she has repeatedly defended. This dedication of hers had made her climb the hierarchies: Crawford had become CEO of Twitter Payments and according to inside sources she was Musk’s right-hand man at Twitter.