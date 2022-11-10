Listen to the audio version of the article

The “crackdown” of Elon Musk are Twitter, the micro-blogging platform purchased by the co-founder of electric car giant Tesla. After the back and forth about the layoffs, Musk sent his first email to employees to let them know that the remote work will no longer be allowed. All employees will have to spend at least 40 ore Weekly at the office, Musk said, also foreshadowing specific goals in his business model: the entrepreneur wants subscriptions to impact half of Twitter’s revenues, pushing on new subscription services introduced.

Musk’s breakthrough and fears of escaping from Twitter

Musk’s advent sparked an earthquake on Twitter, prompting some hefty advertisers like General Motors, United Airlines, Carlsberg and Volkswagen to leave the platform.

Musk has made headlines for choices in contrast with the old model of the social, from the introduction of a premium subscription d$ 7.99 per month for the “blue check” that certifies the most followed users to claim absolute “freedom of expression” on the social network, up to the endorsement of the Republicans before the Midterm vote. Even the end of the smart working it would go in the opposite direction to that of various tech giants and, more generally, of the post-Covid job market.

Now the company is trying to reassure users and advertisers to avoid a mass escape from the product, already attempted with a migration – for now reduced – to the Mastodon platform. In a letter to investors, viewed by the Financial Times, the company assured the growth rate of the product. “Twitter’s largest market, the United States, is growing even faster,” the email read. Since the second quarter, ended June 30, the company has added more than 15 million mDAU “exceeding the quarter of a billion”, the letter continues. Twitter posted 237.8 million mDAUs, up nearly 17% from a year earlier in the second quarter, its latest gain as a public company.