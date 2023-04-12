Elon Musk has fired 6,500 people since he bought Twitter last October, taking the number of Twitter employees from 8,000 to 1,500. An average of 36 layoffs per day. An operation that the entrepreneur defined in an interview with the BBC as “painful”, but deemed necessary to put the accounts back on the social network. Twitter, Musk continued, is nearly even today. The reason? The return of advertisers, who had reduced their investments in the first months of management of the new property, frightened by the new moderation policies decided by the new board of directors.

Musk answered questions from correspondent James Clayton from Twitter headquarters. The entrepreneur confessed that taking over the social network was “necessary”, but that managing it is “rather painful”, characterized by sudden ups and downs: “It’s a bit like being on a roller coaster”. Musk initiated a major overhaul of the Twitter model in the first few months. First by focusing on new means of content moderation, then by giving the social network some accelerations on videos and contents capable of attracting more and more people to the platform.

However, according to many, the real turning point is yet to come. And it will be about a new version of the app. Maybe from the company itself. Which from social could become a “platform for anything”, or “superapp”: payments, e-commerce, money transactions. Something very similar to what the apps of Asian giants do, especially in China and Japan. The app, according to what has been leaked in recent months, could be called ‘X’.

Musk, in a twenty-minute interview granted to the BBC, admitted that part of his efforts are aimed at containing the spread of misinformation, but denied that hate messages have increased under his management on social media. He relaunched the need to pay less for the social network than the 44 billion agreed last April, and that right now he wouldn’t give Twitter to anyone, even one capable of equalizing that figure.