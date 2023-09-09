Home » Musk is a godsend for Ukraine
Technology

Musk is a godsend for Ukraine

by admin
Musk is a godsend for Ukraine

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is said to have switched off Starlink to prevent a Ukrainian attack. That may be offensive. But the fact that Starlink is private also has major advantages.

Elon Musk’s satellite system continues to grow: Launch of a rocket that takes Starlink satellites into space.

Malcolm Denmark / Imago

Starlink’s role in the Ukraine war can hardly be overestimated. Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite system has brought enormous communications benefits to Ukraine practically from the start of the Russian invasion. At the same time, the country also became dependent on the arbitrary power of a single person.

See also  The new game + mode of "Electric Traitor 2077" is delayed official: too complicated | XFastest News

You may also like

Enhance Your ChatGPT Experience with BrowserGPT: A Convenient...

UI testing can be so simple

Pokémon Ga-Olé Rush Update: Introducing Double Charge and...

New Android with gradient color and high-resolution display

Samsung’s Galaxy A series rumored to include the...

Smart home deals at Tink: Huge discounts for...

Get a Free Copy of ‘Requiem: Avenging Angel’...

Test: Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200W, a...

Hollywood Star Megan Fox Joins Mortal Kombat 1...

What does RAM mean and why do you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy