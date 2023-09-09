Musk is a godsend for Ukraine

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is said to have switched off Starlink to prevent a Ukrainian attack. That may be offensive. But the fact that Starlink is private also has major advantages.

Elon Musk’s satellite system continues to grow: Launch of a rocket that takes Starlink satellites into space.

Malcolm Denmark / Imago

Starlink’s role in the Ukraine war can hardly be overestimated. Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite system has brought enormous communications benefits to Ukraine practically from the start of the Russian invasion. At the same time, the country also became dependent on the arbitrary power of a single person.

