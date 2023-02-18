Listen to the audio version of the article

That Elon Musk has a rather unique idea of ​​the Internet was already intuited in the past. Since he became head of Twitter, however, the billionaire has been doing everything to confirm this idea. Mr. Tesla’s latest gimmick is making social network users discuss a lot, and leaves several doubts about Musk’s concept of IT security.

With a message released in the last few hours, Twitter users were informed that it will no longer be possible to use two-factor authentication via SMS, a very useful tool for those who want to keep their account safe from hackers.

the message

In the notification sent by Twitter to users it is clearly written: “You must remove two-factor authentication via SMS”. And the reason is very simple: «Only Twitter Blue subscribers can use SMS as a two-factor authentication method. Its removal will take only a few minutes. You can still use the app for authentication and security keys as authentication methods».

Blue at any cost

The point of this story, therefore, is that Elon Musk is trying everything to grow subscribers to Blue, the paid service that allows Twitter users to get the famous blue check, but also more visibility, fewer ads and more space for tweets. A subscription that costs between 8 and 11 euros per month (depending on the subscription platform, web browser or app).

According to recent data published by the American media, however, Blue would be a semi-failure, with very few subscribers. And it would currently make up about 1% of Twitter’s overall revenue. A low blow for Musk, convinced from the first hour that he could make the social network profitable thanks to this form of subscription.