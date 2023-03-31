So far, ex-US President Barack Obama has been the Twitter user with the most followers. Elon Musk is now following slightly more, over 133.084 million users.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has replaced former US President Barack Obama as the most followed user on the online platform. The technology billionaire and head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla was followed by more than 133.084 million users on Thursday, and Obama had more than 133.041 million followers.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion

Musk took over the short message service last October for $44 billion (today around €41 billion). In the course of a chaotic restructuring of the platform, the pugnacious entrepreneur fired top Twitter management and more than two-thirds of the 7,500 employees. He also released blocked user accounts like that of former US President Donald Trump.

Twitter has repeatedly had to deal with technical problems in recent months and has lost many advertising customers. Musk wants to make the platform financially viable through paid subscriptions, but has had limited success. From April 1st, the platform wants to remove verification hacks from the accounts of users who do not have a paid subscription.

phs

(what)