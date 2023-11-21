Home » Musk takes the association that accused X of hosting anti-Semitic posts to court
Technology

Musk takes the association that accused X of hosting anti-Semitic posts to court

by admin
Musk takes the association that accused X of hosting anti-Semitic posts to court

Finally the “thermonuclear cause” has arrived. Elon Musk take to court Media Matters for America, the association that has reported in recent weeks the out-of-control presence of neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic posts on its platform X.com, formerly Twitter. According to the social network’s accusation, Media Matters is deliberately trying to distance advertisers from the platform, causing economic damage to the company’s accounts.

He would have done so by spreading reports according to which advertisers’ posts often end up among users’ posts praising Hitler and the extermination of the Jews. But for X there would be no trace of these posts. Or at least they would have a completely negligible audience. But they would serve the association to carry out a precise strategy to put a spanner in the works of the social network. Musk had already announced his intentions. After the association’s last report it had threatened a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against her. And she did.

Social Network Musk defines the contents of an anti-Semitic post as “truth”. IBM removes advertising from X.com by Arcangelo Rociola 17 November 2023

According to the documents filed, very few users saw an Apple ad alongside the anti-Semitic content cited in the Media Matters report. Two to be precise, he said Linda YaccarinoCEO of X, in a post on the platform.

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, defended himself and said that the association has no intention of taking any step back: “This is a frivolous legal action that aims to silence anyone who tries to criticize a post, precisely on X. Carusone, from an Italian-American family, is a rather popular liberal activist in the United States. Famous for his campaigns against online discrimination and especially against Donald Trump.

See also  Lidl will soon be selling a Samsung cell phone with a large battery at a bargain price

Behind the scenes The numbers that social media didn’t want you to see: in Italy there are 724 moderators for 110 million accounts by Emanuele Capone 21 November 2023

X and Musk, the richest man in the world and sole owner of the platform for about a year, have generated several controversies in recent weeks due to the anti-Semitic content present on the platform. Last week Musk said he agreed with an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory in a post on X, drawing criticism at a time when American Jews report a rise in harassment during the war between Israel and Hamas. Following this post, IBM and Apple decided to suspend advertising on the platform.

Subjects

You may also like

Dysonå¥½ç‰©æŽ¨è–¦ï¼ 2024å¿…å…¥Blackpink Jisooå Œæ¬¾å ¹é¢¨æ©Ÿã€ æ™‚å°šäººå£«å±…å®¶å¿…å‚™ç ©ºæ°£æ¸…æ·¨æ©Ÿã€ å...

Business cell phone contract: Up to 30 percent...

More details on formatting custom data types in...

The best alternatives without ads

Steam side-scrolling game Bō: Path of the Teal...

Ernesto Assante has died, he was full of...

Astronomers discover new moons of Uranus and Neptune...

Digital Design & UX Next: Get your early...

Genius or technology that contributes nothing?

Motorola presents Smart Connect solution and announces Corning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy