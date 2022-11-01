Summary of the first 72 hours of Elon Musk as the owner of Twitter (“Chief Twit”, reads his bio since last Friday): he fired 3 top managers “for just cause”, to try not to pay the planned millionaire payments; he asked all the developers to come to him with the code developed in the last 30 days in order to evaluate, based on the work they have done, whether to confirm or fire them; has did change the Twitter homepage highlighting the latest news and trending topics; launched a survey to be told by users whether to resurrect Vine, the short video app that lasted for a short time but could be useful for compete with TikTok; she shared (and later deleted) a story, almost certainly false, from a discredited newspaper, about the attack on the husband of a famous member of the Democratic Party (Nancy Pelosi).

All in one weekend. In short, even for its adrenaline standards, Musk looks pretty wild. After all, a prestigious social network has just paid 44 billion dollars, but which historically does not make profits: it is urgent to get busy (quick comparison: Facebook in 2012 paid Instagram one billion dollars and in 2016 WhatsApp 19 billion; and they were much bigger than Twitter. While Microsoft has bought LinkedIn for 26 billion which was grinding a lot more profits than Twitter; this is to say that 44 billion is a huge figure, while the long wave of social networks and their market value after a decade seem to slow down dramatically).

In this frenzy, however, there is a plan, a goal that is worth more than any income statement: to create a “digital town square”, a large social platform where people can get information and dialogue without verbal violence and false news. Possible? The question is important and delicate, and instead of dismissing it with laughter, it is worth trying to put it differently. Eliminating online hatred, making ourselves more understanding and tolerant of the reasons of others, can also be a technological issue, can it depend on how a software is written? If it is true, as it is true, that in the last ten years social networks, to increase profits, have fueled divisions and sectarianism, have supported various populisms, have encouraged conspiracy theorists and No Vax, and therefore have weakened democracies, it is possible, by modifying the algorithms, to arrive at the opposite result without resorting to censorship? In short, to give a concrete example, is it possible to talk about online politics in a calm way without having to ban Donald Trump?

Elon Musk’s challenge is all here: it is an industrial plan enclosed in a millenary utopia; and it is also the most sensational manifestation of the belief that some have of inherent superiority of software as a tool to rule the world: in this vision, hatred, ignorance, mystification are not only the result of profound imbalances in our societies, and also traits of human nature that have always existed, but are problems that a well-made algorithm can help solve.

In this feat Elon Musk acts as a sorcerer’s apprentice. But what he will or will not do affects us all.