And therefore Elon Musk bought Twitter: 6 months after becoming a shareholder with a surprise move; 5 months after announcing that he wants to buy the whole company “but not to make money”; 100 days after saying that he would no longer do it because there was a “bot problem” and therefore on the number of real users; and one day before the deadline set by the Delaware court before which he was summoned by the Twitter administrators for failing to comply with his commitment and where in all likelihood he would lose (the speed of American justice played a key role in the outcome of this affair: in Italy the judge’s decision would have taken years and in the meantime the parties would have been forced to find a different agreement).

When Elon Musk talks to the employees we will know more about his projects and maybe we will understand better what do you mean by transforming Twitter into a universal applike the Chinese WeChat, for which it already has a name, X. But in the meantime in a tweet directed to advertisers, and therefore to those who are responsible for 92% of the total modest turnover of the company (5 billion dollars in 2021), Musk said that this apparently risky move, economically unreasonable, is however important for the future of humanity, which must be able to have a “common digital town square” where they can talk to each other. in a healthy way and without violence. In short, a social network.

Musk’s bet, which paid $ 44 billion for a company that according to the most accredited estimates is worth 15 less, comes at a time when the long season of social networks it seems, if not quite coming to an end, at least at the beginning of a profound identity crisis. The scene is dominated by TikTok, which is not a real social network but a sort of personal TV driven by a very refined algorithm that tells you what to watch; Facebook, which was the star performer for 15 years, is now in free fall and the mirage of the metaverse, extracted from Zuckerberg’s cylinder a year ago as a promised land to be reached, has only aggravated it, draining massive resources to the development of a platform that on paper still has the record of users but is substantially less and less used. The latest data, a few days ago, caused the share price to fall back on the stock market that it has in the year thus lost about 600 billion dollars, and the same happened for the personal assets of the founder, deducted of about 100 billion. In short, it is not the ideal time to make money for a social network.

But it is not the personal fortunes of some that interest us, but rather our digital life: how will it change? Twitter is a particular social network: it has a user base of just over 200 million, therefore very far from rivals, but it is the place where the news passes. When something happens it is the first place to go to understand what happened and to express your opinion. In recent years it has suffered greatly to counter violent or bogus tweets and has had to ban hundreds of users (including former President Trump), but basically this essential function of the “global information nervous system” continues to perform it. Today this platform is essentially in the hands of one man; and that man is also the richest in the world. It is not reassuring.

Why he really did it remains a mystery. Someone said that while billionaires usually buy yachts and private jets, Musk has bought his favorite toy: in fact, with 110 million followers he is the third most followed user on Twitter, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lady Gaga. But it is a vision that threatens to trivialize the whole operation. Musk’s bet is in fact at a time reckless and fascinating: create a global forum for debating without verbal violence. More than an industrial plan, it resembles a utopia perhaps even more complicated than his plan to colonize Mars. If he succeeds it can really change the worldotherwise he’s done for.