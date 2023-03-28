Home Technology Musk: Verified Twitter account required for polls
Musk: Verified Twitter account required for polls

The measure is intended to combat advanced AI bot swarms – and only get verified accounts “For You” recommendation list.

CEO Elon Musk is restricting voting on the social media platform to paid Twitter Blue subscribers. As of April 15, only verified users will be able to vote in polls, Musk said on Monday. According to Musk, the move is intended to combat advanced AI bot swarms.

In addition, from that point on, only verified accounts should be shown on Twitter’s “For You” recommendation list. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(APA/Reuters)

