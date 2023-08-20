Musk vs Zuckerberg: no fight in Italy

Perhaps the most awaited fight is that of Musk vs Zuckerberg which however does not seem to bring the two to agree on the place of the fight. In fact, from the latest news emerging Zuckerberg seems to reject the idea that the challenge will take place in Italy. The news was transmitted by Elon Musk responding to a post about X to the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. But let’s analyze the reasons for Mark Zuckerberg’s refusal, taking a step back on the choice of Italy as the destination of the clash.

The idea of ​​the Italian headquarters for the Musk vs Zuckerberg fight

Just a few days ago Elon Musk announced that the fight would take place in Italy, in particular in the Colosseum, precisely to emulate gladiator fights. The location had been chosen with the aim of making the long-awaited clash between the two legendary. Another possible site, also Italian, would have been the Amphitheater of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, for which the mayor of the city, Carmine Lo Sapio, would have expressed great enthusiasm.

Other options considered would have been the Arena of Verona or the Amphitheater of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. Everything seemed to be done for the headquarters in Italy so much so that Elon Musk had declared the following about the location of the fight:

“I spoke to the Italian premier and the minister of culture. They have agreed on an epic location. The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations. The livestream will be on this platform and Meta. The shot will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern. Everything will bring respect to Italy’s present and past, and the proceeds will go to veterans”.

Furthermore, it was foreseen that many millions of euros would be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals, to strengthen the structures and scientific research to combat the diseases affecting children. At the end of the involvement of both the Italian premier and the minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will not fight in Italy, according to the founder of X himself.

The change of location

It would appear that the founder of X and Facebook cannot agree on the location of the fight. In fact, if on the one hand there is Elon Musk who would like an epochal clash by tracing the deeds of the ancient Romans, on the other there is Mark Zuckerberg who wants a purist approach to sport.

Elon Musk gave the news that the venue chosen for the meeting will not be Rome, responding to a post on X to Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano and explaining the reason for this change of decision.

I want to thank Minister Sangiuliano for his kindness and willingness to organize an entertainment, cultural and charity event in Italy. We wanted to promote the history of Ancient Rome with the support of experts and at the same time collect… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

The response to Elon Musk’s post on X to the communication of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano about the communication that the Musk vs Zuckerberg fight will not be held in Italy.

From what we learn, it would seem that Mark Zuckerberg would like to fight Elon Musk only if the UFC organizes the fight. In this way you have an approach as authentic as possible compared to that of ordinary matches.

When will the fight be?

From the news of the last few days the Musk vs Zuckerberg fight should be held on August 26th and would be broadcast live X, donating the entire proceeds to charity for American veterans. Surely the expectation of this clash, between two great entrepreneurs of our time, only fuels the curiosity about this news. We just have to wait for the confirmation of the date and to know the place they will have chosen for this clash of the millennium.

