Musk vs. Zuckerberg, skip everything? Twitter CEO: “I will have to have surgery”

The cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will take place, now it’s official. However, just hours after the announcement of the fight, it appears to be the same Elon Musk to back down from the fight “to the death” against the CEO of Meta, due to some important health reasons.

With a post about XElon Musk explained about suffer from back problems: a very common condition for a man of his age (Musk, on the other hand, is 52 years old), which however would impose some precautions on him before the “fist fight” against the much younger Mark Zuckerberg, who is only 39 years old .

In the post we discover that the Exact date of the cage match is yet to be confirmedWhy “I will need to have an MRI of my neck and upper back before the fight, which is scheduled for tomorrow. I may need to resort to an intervention before the encounter occurs. I will know for sure during this week“.

In short, it seems that, after confirming that the fight with Mark Zuckerberg will take place, Elon Musk is stalling, even if for a health problem certainly not to be underestimated. On the other hand, if the tycoon South African really suffers from back pain and needs surgery, the match it could be weeks, if not months, waiting. Indeed, the meeting may never happen.

As Engadget and CNBC point out, however, Elon Musk’s health problems could also have other repercussions, in addition to a possible postponement of his match with the Meta CEO. Musk, in fact, is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter and many other companiesin which he also holds other managerial and technical roles (for example, the tycoon is Chief Technical Officer of Twitter): a prolonged stop to his work activities caused by medical reasons could translate into a period of stagnation for the empire of tycoon. Not surprisingly, after the announcement of back problems, the Tesla shares are down 2% in few hours.

