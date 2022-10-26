On October 28, Twitter will become Elon Musk’s. Tesla’s boss will sign the agreement to get hold of 100% of the social network for $ 44 billion. The signature will in all likelihood arrive on Friday evening, with stock exchanges closed. On the same day Musk will speak to employees of the social network. Wanted, repudiated and then wanted again, Musk in these hours has first changed his biography on the social network calling himself “Head of Twitter”.

Then he posted a video on his profile. A camera records his entry into the social headquarters with a sink in his hand. The sink motif is still the subject of speculation. But the most popular is that it refers to an American idiom: “Throw away the kitchen sink”. The meaning? Do everything you can to try to solve a problem. Raise a complicated situation. Just as complicated is the Twitter situation.

Musk knows that he is overpaying a social network with enormous difficulties and an uncertain future. But he now he can no longer hold back. On the other hand, he already has a new sink. Others believe that his “Let that sink in” refers to the headlines when Twitter sank in the stock exchange (“sink”) and thus a reference to having bought it while it was sinking. So, translating the sentence, it would be a “Let it sink”.

Perhaps less plausible as an explanation. But the decision to walk into the company headquarters with a sink is triggering thousands of comments with possible reconstructions. Musk has accustomed his followers to these puns. Famous was his he “Gamestonk!”, When he incited the micro shareholders of Gamestop to a force action, a bombardment of purchases on the stock. Successful action. He now has a 44 billion dollar company in his hands to be relaunched. And a sink. Maybe it does well.