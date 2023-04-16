Musk wants to develop AI applications at Twitter

First he calls for a six-month break in development, now he wants to develop a competitor to ChatGPT himself.

According to media reports, Twitter boss Elon Musk is driving the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the company. Musk has bought thousands of high-quality computer chips and hired AI experts, the specialist magazine “Insider” reported on Tuesday. According to another medium specializing in new technologies, “The Information”, the multi-millionaire wants a competitor for the successful chatbot ChatGPT develop.

At the end of March, Musk signed a joint letter from a group of experts calling for a pause in the development of particularly advanced artificial intelligence.

Musk, 51, has fired much of the workforce since taking over Twitter last fall and wants to further reduce the company’s ongoing costs. Twitter only has about 1,500 employees – after almost 8,000 before. Musk gave the numbers in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC on Wednesday. Shortly after taking over the online service for around 44 billion dollars (around 40 billion euros) last October, the tech billionaire had the number of employees roughly halved in a first step.

Automation of written content

According to the “Insider” report, the AI ​​project on Twitter is aimed at the automated creation of written content. The use of generative AI as a search or advertising tool is also conceivable. In detail, however, it is largely unclear what purpose Musk is pursuing with it.

AI-based programs like ChatGPT create content with the help of artificial intelligence. Users can specify individual commands or sentences, which the corresponding systems then independently supplement with the help of vast amounts of data from the Internet.

Musk himself invested in artificial intelligence years ago: The 51-year-old was one of the founders of the 2015 ChatGPTdeveloper, Open AI, left the company in 2018.

(APA/DPA)