The term ghosting indicates the tendency, born and raised on social networks and dating apps, to stop responding to messages from a particular person. Disappear e stop communications, implicitly demonstrating their lack of interest. In short, becoming a ghost.

Here, the ghosting phenomenon may not only concern dating platforms and indeed involve the relationship between Twitter users and the social network itself: according to an internal research obtained by Reutersthe platform that is about to be taken over by Elon Musk has a big problem of inactive profiles.

In particular, says the German agency, the question concerns what are called the “heavy tweeters”, that is, those people who access Twitter between 6 and 7 days a week and publish at least 3-4 content in the same amount of time. Well, these most loyal tweeters, they represent 10% of total users but are responsible for 90% of all published posts, it seems they are slowly abandoning the social network. According to documents consulted by Reuters, they have been “in absolute decline” in the last two years, at least in terms of English-language content.

Less news, more cryptocurrencies

The report also highlighted a clear change in the interests of people who frequent Twitter, who are less and less attracted to news, sports and entertainment. At the same time, interest in other topics has grown, especially pornography and cryptocurrencies. Also according to documents obtained by Reuters, adult content currently represents 13% of the total content on the platform. On the other hand, cryptocurrency conversations peaked at the end of 2021, and then declined. contextually to the difficulties of this year.

In other words, the feeling is that the reason for the decrease in the interest of the most active users is there a change in Twitter’s own identity: categories that have represented since the early years the keys to the success of the platform led by Jack Dorsey, such as news and politics, are decreasing, after the peak in early 2021 with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Alongside politics and news, there is difficulty in attracting and engaging influencers and celebritieswho prefer other spaces (Instagram and TikTok, of course), which guarantee more advanced and accurate publishing tools and a wider audience.

What’s going on in Italy?

The analysis reported by Reuters concerns United States only and the contents published in English. But some traces of a decline in interest, especially from users with a higher number of followers, can also be found in our country: last June, a survey conducted by Italian.Tech and DataMediaHub described the situation of the most popular profiles in Italyfrom Laura Pausini to Valentino Rossi, up to Juan Cuadrado and Matteo Renzi.

Different users, but tend to share one characteristic: they all tweeted much less in 2022 than in 2021. One trend that Musk himself had pointed out in a famous tweet (visible above) in which he highlighted how the most famous accounts on Twitter were publishing less and less content.

The low participation of the most famous profiles seems to have an effect, in our country, on the number of active profiles, but not on the time spent within the platform: according to a survey by Comscore / Sensemakers, between May 2019 and May 2022 the number of users dropped 11 to 9 million, but the average time spent on the platform is went up from 29 to 58 minutes per month. Also according to the latest data, the number of tweets published by verified profiles (companies, influencers or public figures) has remained basically stable compared to last year, at 3.3 million.