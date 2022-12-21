Elon Musk will step down as head of Twitter. But not right away. A successor has to be found first. Someone “crazy enough” to want to do it. It is to be believed. Leading Twitter is no easy task. The company is not sailing in good waters. In addition, whoever accepts the assignment will have to consider leading a company with Musk as the sole owner.

The Pretoria businessman has had the most thankless job so far: cutting. “I’ve spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy,” he said in an online discussion on social media. The situation, he admitted, was not easy. He described Twitter as “an out-of-control plane heading towards the ground with its engine on fire.” But from next year, he promises, things will get better.

Musk justifies the cuts: avoid losses of 3 billion

Also because the cuts would have allowed him to avoid a negative cash flow of $3 billion. Musk spent 44 billion to buy Twitter. Compared to eight months ago, when he presented his offer, the value of the social network has almost halved. Today it would be worth around 25 billion, according to estimates that some analysts have shared with the American media.

In all likelihood he would have liked to hold the reins a little longer. The time to put the costs in order and face the difficulties with advertisers, who by now quite explicitly say they have no intention of pouring money into the coffers of the social network if their advertisements end up in a violent environment, made up of racist posts and speeches of hate.

Twitter’s revenue is still 90% dependent on advertising. And the idea of ​​basing revenue on user subscriptions isn’t going as planned right now. But if Twitter still isn’t laughing, the real problem for Musk is that Tesla is starting to cry. The electric car manufacturer is his main business. The one on which much of his fortune is based (160 billion dollars the latest estimate, second richest man in the world after Bernard Arnault, head of the luxury holding company Lvmh).

Tesla has lost 41% of its value since November. And announce cuts

After two weeks of declines, Tesla is breathing today on Wall Street, with a flat session (+0.5%). Perhaps the effect of the announcement to leave the leadership of Twitter since the company’s shareholders have been complaining about the dual role of Musk (who also leads Starlink, Neuralink, Space X and TheBoringCompany) for at least two months. Tesla was worth $450 a share on November 1, the day Musk entered (with a sink) Twitter headquarters for the first time. Today, it costs around $137. Yesterday the company announced a hiring halt and a new staff cut expected by the first quarter of 2023.

Musk continues to attribute the decline in Tesla’s market value to US monetary policy, accusing the Fed of raising interest rates too hastily. Even though “by now all indicators say we are in deflation,” he tweeted yesterday, launching another poll among his followers asking for sides on US economic policy. But no response so far to investors. Which have seen Tesla’s top engineers leave the company to go to work at Twitter. Who had to swallow Musk’s attacks on the American presidency.

His heir to the leadership of Twitter will have a difficult task

The comment by Ross Gerber, head of one of the main funds that have invested in Tesla, is laconic: “For us, the problem is having a CEO who discusses Hunter Biden’s problems every day”, the son of Joe Biden, one of the reasons why allegedly prompted the US government to lobby on Twitter according to Musk.

But another problem is that, even with a new CEO, Twitter will remain in Musk’s hands. Who (even legitimately) will continue to want to have his say on the management of the social network. And any efforts by the new boss to pick up the shards left between advertisers (and politics) will have to deal with the boss. Historically not one inclined to hand over the reins of leadership to others.