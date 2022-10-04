Elon Musk would change his mind again on Twitter. According to Bloomberg, Tesla’s number one would be willing to propose to conclude the acquisition of the social network for $ 44 billion, $ 54.2 per share, as agreed with the company last April.

Deal reneged the following month after Musk accused Twitter of not posting the correct number of fake accounts on the platform. I’m 5% for Twitter. Much more for Musk and his consultants.

Shares of Twitter rallied 12.7% to $ 47.93 before trading was halted on the Nasdaq.

The trial is due to take place on October 17 in Delaware, where Twitter has sued Musk after the entrepreneur canceled the agreement for the acquisition of the social network. For Bloomberg Musk would have sent a letter to the company proposing to conclude the agreement according to the agreed terms.

According to various market analysts, the new turnaround of Tesla’s number one, who is about to close a flat session on the Nasdaq, would be motivated by the awareness that a victory in Delaware is rather unlikely. And that therefore the court would have imposed the acquisition of the social network.