Elon Musk’s peace proposal between Russia and Ukraine was rejected by the people of Twitter. Yesterday, the American entrepreneur launched a survey to his 107 million followers. A four-point proposal: “Redo the elections of the annexed regions under the supervision of the United Nations. Russia will have to leave if this is the will of the people”; “Formally recognize Crimea as part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 ( until Khrushchev’s mistake) “;” Insurance of water supply in the Crimea “;” Ukraine remains neutral “.

Russia-Ukraine Elon Musk’s proposal for peace in Ukraine. Zelensky replies on Twitter by Arcangelo Rociola

03 October 2022



Two million and 750 thousand users voted. Of these, 59.1% answered No. 40.9% Yes. Musk’s proposal has sparked numerous controversies. The first to reply to the poll was the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Also on Twitter he replied tightly, also publishing a poll, in all likelihood irritated by the one published by the Tesla boss: “Which Musk do you prefer? The one that supports Ukraine or the one that supports Russia?”.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The response of the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, is less diplomatic. Also via Twitter he replied to Musk by sending him to that country: “Here is my diplomatic response to your poll”.