“The number of subscriptions on Twitter has reached an unprecedented peak”. Elon Musk has been repeating it for a few weeks on his account followed by 119 million followers. This workhorse, enriched by a graph illustrating the growth of new users (+66% compared to the same period in 2021), is now part of a series of slides Musk has used to illustrate the social’s recent successes and how he intends to transform the platform into an “app for everything”.

Among the salient points illustrated by the richest man in the world, there is also that relating to “active minutes per user” which reached – in the week preceding 15 November – an average of 8 billion per day, with a 30% increase over the same period in 2021.







At the growing controversy over his workespecially after the cutting of thousands of Twitter employees and the rehabilitation of suspended profiles for breaking the rules of the social network (above all that of Trump), Musk responds with the growth of users and other elements that can interest and attract companies and investors, such as the mDAU – the value referring to monetizable daily active users – which has exceeded 250 million dollars and which is growing compared to last July, i.e. before the advent of Musk.







Twitter defines the mDAU as “monetizable daily active users who are logged in or otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on a given day through Twitter.com or Twitter applications capable of serving ads”.

Elon Musk also released the slides describing how he imagines turning Twitter into the “app for everything” through which to make payments, watch videos, do targeted advertising and exchange encrypted messages.









There is also the slide that mentions the relaunch of the premium Twitter Blue service, at $8 a month. As we learned from the entrepreneur himself, there will be three ticks – blue for people, gold for companies and gray for politicians and governments – and they will be available soon: the new enrollment plan it should leave by December 2nd.