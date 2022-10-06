The long-awaited “Street Fighter” (Street Fighter) is about to start the closed test on October 7th. In order to let everyone have a happy and smooth closed and test life, we have organized the relevant instructions provided by the official, so that everyone can prepare in advance.

do not forget! Remember to make good use of the questionnaire function to provide feedback directly to the original factory.

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Time

from Taiwan time 7 October 2022 15:00 from to October 10 15:00 until.

There may be emergency repairs on the way, please pay attention to the official website and community announcements.

※ The application period has ended. Only those who have been selected will be offered to join. If you have not received the letter, please look for the letter from “@cid.capcom.com”.

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Applicable platforms

PlayStation 5、Xbox Series X|S、Steam

※ Only the registration application platform is provided and cannot be changed.

※ Only two game languages, English and Japanese, are available.

※ You can use the online game mode without purchasing a platform membership.

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Available characters

Luke, Jamie, Ryu,

Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly,

Juri, Ken.

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Available scenarios

Metro City Downtown、Genbu Temple、Carrier Byron Taylor、

Tian Hong Yuan、The Macho Ring、Training Room。

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Open function

Machine

Matching in the battle lobby: Just like the machine, wait for the opponent to sit down on the opposite side to start the battle; you can train and watch the battle during the waiting period.

Extreme Combat: Daily update of special rules and special combinations; training and spectator available.

Game Center: Single-player mode, nostalgic masterpieces that change daily; watchable battles.

Tournament: Sign up at the event counter.

Challenge: Achieve the goal to get Drive Ticket.

Lobby store

Player Gold Coins (FC): It will be distributed for free once during the CBT period. Please get it from “Multiple Menu” > “NEWS”.

Power Coupon (DT): Obtained by challenging and participating in events.

Terminal: change clothes, set emoji

Battle settings

multiple menu

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Playable content (Fighting Ground)

Create a character (first time only)

Ranked Matches, Easy Matchmaking, Lobby Matchmaking, Open Championship,

Training Mode, Lobby Shop, DJ Player, Photo Shooting,

Extreme Battle (Daily), Game Center (Daily), Challenge (Daily).

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Available features

Cross-platform connection, operation type (modern/classic),

CFN（FIGHTERS LIST / REPLAY / RANKING）、

Waiting for online matchmaking function, battle tutorial, battle settings, photo mode.

Live broadcast function (live by: Vicious/Tasty Steve/アール/Hiraiwa Yasuo Narration: James Chen/Your Excellency デーモン).

※ When entering the game for the first time, you can edit the appearance of the portrait used in the battle lobby;During the beta testUnable to save, read recipes, not recreate.

Kombat Whirlwind 6 closed beta. Participate in the bonus

Participants can receive a “special title”, which will be given after the game’s official release date.

Kombat 6 closed beta test. Computer hardware system requirements