"must sell part of its advertising services"

The European Commission once again rails against Google. The Antitrust of the Old Continent has ordered the web giant the “compulsory transfer” of part of the advertising services to put an end to competition problems.

The order comes at the end of an investigation launched in June 2021, and charges the company the violation of certain European Union regulations. The supranational bodies in Brussels contest Big G for having favored its display services such as videos and banners to the detriment of competitors, but also advertisers and online publishers.

Google reacted immediately. The vice president for advertising services, Dan Taylor, denied the allegations: “We do not share the view of the European Commission and will respond accordingly” said the executive, who went on to explain that “Our ad technology tools help websites and apps fund their content and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers.”.

In the meantime, yesterday, Google postponed the launch of the Bard chatbot in Europe, and today there was also a reaction in this regard from the search engine which shed light on the matter. Just a few days earlier, Google had updated Bard to make it even more accurate.

