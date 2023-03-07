MWC, the chip maker presented the new 4th generation Intel Xeon processors with Intel vRAN Boost, capable of doubling performance for the same consumption.

Intel and its partners are working on network virtualization globally, from core to RAN. And up to the periphery of the networks. In a transition from fixed-function hardware to programmable software-defined platforms, making networks more agile while reducing complexity and cost.

Today, operators are looking at a new leap in quality. By providing cloud-native capabilities for automating, managing and responding to an increasingly diverse mix of data and services. In order to provide organizations with the information that they also need at the edge of their systems.

Sachin Katti, senior vice president di Intel e general manager del Network and Edge Group

Intel powers the cloud, networks and businesses around the world. Offering a single view of where to place computing and acceleration across the entire cloud-to-edge continuum. Also helping our customers scale their systems to meet end-user needs. The improvements we’ve made to ours Intel Xeon platforms fourth-generation technology to double vRAN performance while staying within the same energy budget. To nearly double the reach of the core 5G UPF and to accelerate the deployment of a wide range of enterprise network, security and edge services, it makes Intel the ideal platform for customers looking to modernize and capitalize on their their future networks.

The vRAN has arrived and almost all installations are based on Intel

The need for high-performance, scalable, flexible and energy-efficient systems is driving the transformation of mobile networks from fixed function, silicon and hardware-based infrastructure towards software-based and fully virtualized platforms on general purpose processors. Increasingly rapid virtualization of RANs enables Communications Service Providers (CoSPs) to meet future requirements while improving energy efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

With broad support from companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mavenir, Quanta Cloud Technology, Hat, SuperMicro and many others, Intel has introduced 4th Generation Xeon processors with Intel vRAN Boost. By fully integrating vRAN acceleration into the Intel Xeon system-on-chip (SoC) and eliminating the need for an external accelerator card, Intel offers twice the capacity of previous generation processors for the same power consumption.

To achieve an additional 20% energy savings thanks to integrated acceleration, which goes far beyond the already impressive performance-per-Watt gain of the 4th Generation Intel Xeon platform. With this combination of compute innovation and feature integration, Intel expects 4th Generation Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost will equal or better the performance per Watt of the best SoC Layer accelerator cards.

Software-based 5G core networks, offering the agility of cloud native

At the core of the network, Intel is leading the evolution towards cloud-native architectures, service-based with open solutions. Thus improving performance, TCO, energy efficiency, security and the lack of visibility into the network stack. Intel hardware and software solutions will enable reti core 5G to work more effectively and efficiently. In order to achieve a balance between the needs of companies and those of customers in terms of energy efficiency, performance and latency.

In addition, the new Intel Infrastructure Power Manager reference software for 5G Core dynamically analyzes server run-time consumption as a function of data traffic. But without compromising performance parameters such as throughput, latency and packet loss. The software, in testing with Casa Systems, NEC and Nokia, significantly reduces the time-to-market per ISV and operators. Simplifying access to the core features of 3rd and 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Operators can use the reference software to reduce network operating costs. As well as accelerate progress towards its net-zero emissions goals.

Intel sets the pace at the edge

The massive growth at the network edge, will define much of this decade’s competitive landscape for service providers. Operators’ edge structures give them a competitive edge in this growth scenario.

But it’s hard to predict which specific video services will be the most successful. With partner Broadpeak, China Mobile, Cloudsky, Thundersoft and ZTE, the Intel Converged Edge Media Platform was introduced. It provides multiple video services through a shared mutlitenant architecture. It also uses cloud-native scalability to respond to ever-changing demands.

The acceleration your customers choose

Alongside the integration of network acceleration already featured in 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel is extending its Agilex 7 FPGAs and eASIC N5X ASIC devices for cloud, communications and embedded applications. The transition from 200G to 400G networks will begin in 2023 for cloud service providers (CSPs), with communications service providers (CoSPs) following in 2024. Intel Agilex 7 FPGA breaking latest news 041 devices will enable 400G acceleration infrastructure solutions new generation.

Optimize costs

In addition, Intel offers the unique ability to further optimize the cost and power consumption of 400G infrastructure solutions through Intel eASIC Structured ASICs. For network workloads, the N5X080 devices can reduce power consumption per core by up to 60% compared to an FPGA. While reducing prototyping time by 50% compared to a traditional ASIC.