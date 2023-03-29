SAMA’s new 270-degree display case “SAK701 New Mirror World” is available in black and white, supports the largest Micro-ATX motherboard, 165mm air-cooled tower, 40cm graphics card, eight 12cm fan installations, and water-cooling installations up to 360 mm in length And other expandability, while meeting the expansion needs of mainstream daily use, it also provides the whitest and most beautiful appearance with zero dead ends. If the player happens to have a back-plug concept motherboard, it is a perfect match!

Specifications of SAMA SAK701 New Mirror World Chassis:

Dimensions: 440 (L) x 225 (W) x 455 (H) mm

Color: black, white

Material: steel, tempered glass

Motherboard: Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

CPU air cooling: up to 165mm

Display card: 400mm

Power supply: ATX 280mm

Fan installation position (side+upper+rear+bottom): 120mm 3+3+1+1

Water cooling radiator support: 360/280mm above, 360/240mm at bottom, 120mm behind

Upper I/O port: USB 3.0 x2, Type-C x1, HD AUDIO

Hard disk and storage bays: three 2.5 inches / one 3.5 inches plus two 2.5 inches

SAMA SAK701 New Mirror World Case Unboxing

SAMA launched a new 270-degree panoramic case “SAK701 New Mirror World” this time. The front and side panels are equipped with double-sided glass to provide super display. The installation position of the dual I/O ports is more flexible to match different usage scenarios. The case top cover, double side covers, and glass front panel are all fixed with screwless tenon and tool-free quick release design.

SAK701 is actually a product of the cooperation between SAMA and the Chinese media “Ancient Era Installed Ape”. A few months ago, Installed Ape and ASUS launched the first back-mounted motherboard B660 Revolution Coin 6602, which moved the power supply and other slots to Going to the back of the motherboard to make the front view more concise is the core of the concept of the back-plug motherboard. There are also a variety of back-plug motherboards such as DIY-APE H610 KING YTX, B650 DIY-APE and TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 , SAK701 is a combination case designed to match the back-plug concept motherboard.

SAMA SAK701 only supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboard installation. The length, width and height of the case body are 44×22.5×45.5 cm. The tall air-cooling towers are installed loosely, and the longest installation space for graphics cards is 40cm.



∆ SAMA SAK701 is a mid-tower case of Xinjingjie, with a length, width and height of 44×22.5×45.5cm.

SAK701 is equipped with two sides of fully transparent tempered glass on the front and the front of the main board, which can achieve a 270-degree panoramic viewing effect in terms of visual display. It is fixed by screws and tenons, which will be safer in disassembly and assembly, but it is still recommended to put the case down before disassembly.



∆ Front panel glass viewing angle.



∆ Fully transparent glass on the front of the motherboard.

The system I/O port of the case is mainly set at the bottom. The I/O port provides two USB 3.0, composite audio hole, and USB Type-C. The default direction is to face the front of the motherboard for installation. After removing two screws The system I/O port can also be moved to the bottom of the front of SAK701, and the direction can be changed according to the usual usage habits.



∆ The system I/O is pre-installed facing the front of the motherboard, with 2x USB 3.0, HD AUDIO, Type-C.



∆ It can be installed on the front and bottom of the case, and can be changed according to usage habits.



∆ But moving to the front, the I/O cables will be exposed at the bottom.

One obvious difference between SAK701 and most other panoramic chassis is that it uses a bottom-mounted power supply installation structure, so the width of the chassis itself is similar to that of mainstream mid-tower chassis, and it supports a 12cm fan and water cooling installation at the rear, with 5_Slot PCIe devices The installation position and the reusable bezel do not have a native graphics card upright installation position, so if players want to install the graphics card upright, they need to purchase an additional graphics card upright kit.



∆ Bottom-mounted power supply installation structure, 5_Slot PCIe, 12cm fan/water cooling installation.

There is a pad at the bottom of the case to provide enough air intake space. A large-area ventilation grid is set under the case for air intake and heat dissipation of the power supply and the lower fan. At the same time, a soft magnetic suction filter is also provided for use in PCs. After a period of time, the filter can be removed separately to remove dust.



∆ The bottom air intake block comes with a magnetic dust filter.



∆ Large area air intake grid design.

The upper cover of SAK701 is equipped with a full-area heat dissipation mesh to exhaust heat from the upper fan. The fine heat dissipation mesh can ensure sufficient heat dissipation performance and at the same time have a certain dust-proof effect to reduce some natural dust or foreign objects from entering the inside of the case, but Since there is no dust-proof filter attached, if you want to get a better dust-proof plan, it is recommended that players install additional filters by themselves.

The top of the case supports up to three 12cm fan installations, or 120/240/360mm size water cooling installation, not compatible with 14cm size fans or water cooling.



∆ The mesh upper cover is opened upwards by the rear handle.



∆ Support 120/240/360mm fan and water cooling installation.

After removing the upper cover, the double-sided side cover and the front glass panel can be removed. The double-sided side panel is opened with the aid of the rear groove and then lifted up. The front panel is fixed by the tenon. Take care when removing glass panels.

Steel side panels and full-area mesh holes are set on the back of the motherboard to provide sufficient air intake space for side fans.



∆ The steel side panels are equipped with full-area heat dissipation mesh.



∆ Double-sided side panels open auxiliary grooves.

SAMA SAK701 New mirror world chassis installation space

SAMA SAK701 only supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. ATX and E-ATX motherboards with larger sizes cannot be installed. It is compatible with 165mm high cooling towers and 40cm graphics cards. Mainstream dual Towers and NVIDIA RTX40 / AMD RX 7900 series graphics cards are compatible, but the case itself does not come with an original fan, and players need to purchase additional installations by themselves.

After carefully observing the internal structure of the SAK701 case, you will find that the wiring holes provided by SAMA in this case are quite peculiar. There are reverse L-shaped openings on the right and bottom of the motherboard, and the CPU and fan power supply slots on the top of the motherboard are routed. The hole is even more strange. After the motherboard is installed, isn’t it covered in half? This is because SAK701 is a case specially designed for back-plugging motherboards, so these wiring holes are actually custom-made and planned for back-plugging concept motherboards.



∆ There is no original fan at the factory.



∆ Support M-ATX/ITX motherboard, 165mm high air cooling tower, 40cm long graphics card.



∆ There are multiple routing holes on the lower-mounted power supply compartment, as well as dedicated routing holes for display card power supply.



∆ Display of reserved height for upper water cooling installation.

The side of the SAK701 supports three 12cm fans or a maximum 360mm water cooling installation. If the overall thickness of the water cooling exceeds 52mm, it may affect the installation space of the graphics card. In addition, a 12cm fan can also be installed under the side installation position. The fan installation block can also be used to place a model. This block can hold a model of my mother-in-law with a base size of 18.5x13cm and a height of up to 42cm.

There is an A-pillar supporting structure behind the panoramic glass on both sides of the case. The detachable A-pillar is fixed by two screws on the upper and lower sides. Players can get better viewing after removal, but the author would suggest not to disassemble it. To obtain better structural strength of the casing.



∆ The detachable A-pillar can get better presentation, but it is recommended to keep it installed for better structural strength.



∆ The total width of the side fan installation block is about 18.5cm.



∆ The total length is 13cm. An additional 12cm fan can be installed.



∆ Models up to 42cm in height can be placed.

The back of the case can be clearly seen that the rear is divided into three parts, the left half is where the side fan is installed, the back of the motherboard is where the hard disk is installed and the wiring holes, and the bottom is where the lower power supply is installed to support the ATX power supply with a length of 280mm device.



∆ Overview of the wiring space on the back of the motherboard.



∆ The actual measurement of the depth of the whole line space is about 2.9cm.



∆ The bottom-mounted power supply compartment is displayed, and it cannot be adjusted to obtain more space for hiding wires.



∆ A 2.5-inch hard drive can be installed in the power compartment, and it is recommended to install and fix it before installing the power supply.

There is a hard disk installation plate on the back of the mainboard, which is fixed by a single thumb screw and can be turned over after it is loosened. Turning it upside down reveals the radiator installation backplane area, which means that players can keep the hard disk installed state. Remove and install the CPU cooler.

Flipping the hard disk installation plate supports two 2.5-inch or one 3.5-inch hard disk, but I strongly recommend that if you want to install a 3.5-inch hard disk expansion, choosing a model with a thickness of 2cm will be more friendly to the entire line. The actual WD installed here Blue label 1TB 3.5-inch HDD has a thickness of about 2.6cm, which will occupy a large part of the entire line depth.



∆ Flip the HDD mounting plate to support 2x 2.5” or 1x 3.5” HDD.



∆ Flip display down.



∆ WD blue label 1TB 3.5-inch HDD (thickness 2.6cm) actual installation demonstration.

The extra accessory box is classified in separate plastic boxes, and each screw is clearly marked with its purpose and corresponding equipment, which is very friendly for players with obsessive-compulsive disorder! The accessory box provides rubber-coated iron wire, disposable straps, spare tenon slots for side panels, various screws, and fixing sleeves for copper pillars on the main board, etc.



∆ Assortment compartment box.



∆ List of system I/O wires, all in white design.

SAMA SAK701 New Mirror Realm Chassis Installation Display and Heat Dissipation Test

The actual installed platform uses Intel i9 12900K with M-ATX motherboard ASRock B760M Steel Legend WiFi, and the display card uses NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founders Edition public version card, and Cooler Master Masterliquid PL360 Flux integrated water cooling is installed on the top, and the exhaust is placed on the top The heat dissipation performance test is performed in the form of negative pressure difference. Since the SAK701 does not provide an original fan, there is no additional fan installed here, and only rely on the top-mounted 360 water-cooled heat dissipation to provide players with reference.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 12900K

Radiator: Cooler Master Masterliquid PL360 Flux

Motherboard: ASRock B760M Steel Legend WiFi

Memory: KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 6200MT/s 16Gx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition

Chassis: SAMA SAK701 New Mirror World

System drive: Corsair MP600 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: FSP Hydro G PRO 850W



∆ Full-transparency glass side-view Even if the power is not turned on, you can still clearly feel the details of the hardware appearance.



∆ Overview of the entire line on the back.



∆ RGB display effect after the PC is powered on.



∆ SAMA SAK701 New mirror world zero dead angle display hardware.

The heat dissipation performance test of the chassis uses the preset Intel Core i9 12900K processor, and uses the AIDA64_FPU+Furmark and OCCT AVX two items to conduct a double-bake test without additional settings on the motherboard to simulate the temperature under high load pressure In addition, Fire strike in 3D Mark will be used to simulate the 1080P quality game running situation, while data collection will be collected and recorded using HWiFO64 to record the maximum temperature and power consumption

In the test, the i9 12900K is in the AIDA FPU project and the Furmark double-baking test. The 12900K CPU Package with a maximum of 220W is 88°C; the RTX 3070 Founders Edition is 78°C, and the i9 12900K is the highest in the Fire strike test that simulates the game running situation. The temperature is only 73°C; while the display card temperature is 78°C, and the OCCT AVX software dual-baking is 84°C and 78°C. Since the water-cooling is installed on the top, the integrated water-cooling is affected by the graphics card during double-baking Due to waste heat, the temperature of the processor 12900K will be slightly higher.



∆ SAMA SAK701 New mirror world thermal performance test chart.

Summary and experience

The SAMA SAK701(W) that I unpacked this time is designed based on the concept of back-plug motherboards, but there is no back-plug motherboards that can be purchased in Taiwan, and I don’t have any related products that I can actually install and show to players. Look, it can only be displayed with the motherboard installation of the current common configuration.

The 270-degree panoramic display and detachable A-pillar design of SAK701 have achieved very good results in terms of displayability and appearance. The entire case can be installed with up to eight 12cm fans and a maximum of 360mm water cooling, but it cannot be installed with a larger 14cm Fans and water cooling, and only support M-ATX and ITX motherboards, these expansion compatibility are the key points that players should pay attention to before purchasing. Others such as 165mm air cooling tower, 40cm graphics card, 28cm power supply depth Specifications such as installation of up to three 2.5-inch hard drives can meet the expansion needs of daily mainstream use.

During the installation process, it is recommended to install and route the power supply first, and then install the motherboard and water-cooling radiator, so as to avoid the embarrassing situation where the CPU power supply wire is blocked and cannot be installed in the device slot. SAMA’s new panoramic chassis SAK701 Available in black and white, the price is NT$2490/2590. It has been put on shelves in Taiwanese sales channels such as original price houses. If you are interested, you can refer to Ou.