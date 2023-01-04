The 2021 layoffs of tech giants have brought new energy to American startups. Hundreds of former employees have created new innovative companies in recent months. Others went to work for companies that were born recently but with good growth prospects.

Still others for companies that have grown a lot in recent years, such as TikTok and BeReal. This is what various US media report. Telling the stories and rapidly growing numbers of an emerging phenomenon in the San Francisco Bay.

150 thousand fired in 2022 in the technological giants

Every layoff is a drama. Personal, collective. And downplaying what happened in 2022 would be a mistake. The numbers tell of over 150,000 jobs ‘burned’ in the year that has just ended and only if we look at the great protagonists of the American digital economy. An accurate picture of what happened was provided by Layoff.fyi, one of the most authoritative observers in the sector. But behind the big numbers there are personal stories. Those of those who have been able to seize an opportunity since being fired. And there would be more than a few.

Like for example the one told by Reuters and which has Nic Szerman as the protagonist. He had been hired by Meta, the Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp holding company, just two months before Mark Zuckerberg announced a substantial layoff plan that reduced the company population by 13% (11 thousand those who lost their jobs, 22 in Italy ). Szerman had long dreamed of working for Meta, he says. One of the most coveted jobs in the world, and with a salary unthinkable elsewhere, in the same position: developer. Then the cut. Sudden. And he was a victim of it.

“The dismissal? A great opportunity”

Two days after receiving the notice, he had already set to work to seek funding to launch a business project he had in mind: “As counterintuitive as it may seem, the dismissal letter has left me in an optimal situation,” he said the 24 year old. “After two months of work I had secured another four months of paychecks. And I could go back to work on the project that I had to shelve”.

Szerman then founded Nulink, a mobile payments company based on blockchain technology. He then sent a series of papers and presentations to Y-Combiantor and the Andreessen Horowitz Fund, respectively the world‘s most coveted startup accelerator program and the most successful venture capital fund in recent Silicon Valley history. It is currently unknown if Nulink has secured funding, but the time is right for anyone launching a new company in the San Francisco area.

From the crisis of the giants, the new Amazons and the new Metas

Indeed, Szerman is part of a new wave of aspiring entrepreneurs who are emerging from the ashes of the mass job losses seen in Silicon Valley in the second half of 2022. Venture capitalists are monitoring them. They know that new businesses can be born from their projects, from their minds, often young but with years of work in the most important companies in the world. Those destined to become the new Facebook, the new Amazon, the new Twitter.

Data says 2022 was a bad year for startup funding. It is true. But behind this decline (about 33% globally), there is a figure destined to overturn the perspective: in fact, large investment rounds are decreasing, while those of small and medium size, therefore those intended for newly born startups or a few years of life, they increase.

Translated: investors are afraid to put their money in consolidated companies, therefore more exposed to the bad moment of the economy, between inflation, cost increases and international geopolitical tensions; instead they prefer small investments in smaller, riskier companies, but potentially with much larger medium-term returns.

An opportunity for investment funds. Who launch programs for licensees

Big tech layoffs have poured a huge amount of talent into Silicon Valley. And investors are ready to take advantage of it. For example, Day One Ventures, a venture capital fund for fledgling companies, has launched an initiative in San Francisco to finance startups founded by people who had been fired from big tech companies. The name encapsulates the sense of the program: “Funded, not fired”. The program aims to write 20 checks for $100,000 by the end of 2022.

The fund said 1,000 applications had arrived on launch day alone (November 13, 2022). And most of that comes from people fired from Meta, Stripe, and Twitter. “We’re investing $2 million in 20 companies,” the fund’s co-founder told Reuters. “If we find just one unicorn among them, the fund pays for itself.” his investment, which I believe is a unique opportunity for us managers”.

Opportunities can arise from crises. As in 2000 and 2008

To fully understand the enthusiasm of investors it is perhaps necessary to change perspective. And maybe look back to twenty years ago. When, in the midst of a financial massacre due to the bursting of the first technological bubble, the dotcom bubble, the companies that we know today as those with the largest market capitalization in the world had taken their first steps: Amazon, Facebook, Airbnb, Uber.

All these companies were born in times of crisis. Either the one after the dotcom bubble of 2000, or the financial one of 2008. The lowest common denominator is the same. Behind every crisis lies an opportunity. And today we have set foot in a new phase of economic crisis.

Reading the analysts’ comments, the comparisons between the 2022 recession and that due to the dotcom crash are wasted. “Many great companies were created in relatively dark times,” said Harry Nelis, a partner at investment firm Accel. Some industry insiders say Big Tech alumni are in a unique position to start their own companies, having seen first-hand how some of the world‘s largest companies operate and enjoying continued access to their network of highly skilled colleagues. qualified. An immense wealth of skills. Unthinkable to suddenly see on the market just a year ago.

A huge wave of new talent being deployed in the Bay Area

And the opportunities aren’t just for former employees who want to launch their own business. But also the startups born a few years ago. Which unlike larger and longer-established companies enjoy strong liquidity due to venture capital investments, and lower exposure to risk due to their small size.

They can move with agility between the meshes of the crisis. And access the skills accumulated over the years by the licensees of the large groups. A redistribution of talent that has already set in motion the creative destruction of technological capitalism. Foundations of what could become the new empires of the next 20 years.

