ROMA – The ‘homo smartphone’ will lose long sight, several medical studies converge towards this conclusion. “In the past, great importance was attached to genetics, but today we know that environmental factors also play a crucial role in the onset of myopia”, explained Professor Paolo Nuccidirector of the university clinic of the San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan, promoter of the first congress which, in 2017, brought one hundred and fifty ophthalmologists to Milan and made public the first, worrying projections.