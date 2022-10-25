Home Technology Myopia is an epidemic: in 2050 80 percent of Italians will suffer from it
Technology

Myopia is an epidemic: in 2050 80 percent of Italians will suffer from it

by admin
Myopia is an epidemic: in 2050 80 percent of Italians will suffer from it

ROMA – The ‘homo smartphone’ will lose long sight, several medical studies converge towards this conclusion. “In the past, great importance was attached to genetics, but today we know that environmental factors also play a crucial role in the onset of myopia”, explained Professor Paolo Nuccidirector of the university clinic of the San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan, promoter of the first congress which, in 2017, brought one hundred and fifty ophthalmologists to Milan and made public the first, worrying projections.

See also  Xbox gets full library makeover and customizable button colors with September update -

You may also like

Our digital life will cost more: Apple raises...

Two tricks for the fastest Android cross-Apple file...

How Italy is desertifying itself: a photographic guide...

Lenovo ThinkPad 30th Anniversary, Up to 22% Off...

Fallout 4 will get high framerates and 4K...

WhatsApp not working: chats blocked, notifications stopped

OnePlus Ace Pro “Genshin Impact” Limited Edition Released!Sell...

Development, the social economy knocks on the door

“LetMeSoloThem” became a new legend in “The Ring...

Get the fourth-generation Echo speaker for US$50, breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy